Playwrights On Park is Currently Accepting Original Play Submissions

Playwrights on Park is a new artistic endeavor for Playhouse on Park. The mission is to develop and produce original plays, to foster emerging and established playwrights, and to become a leader in new play development. Playwrights on Park aims to help establish the Greater Hartford Area as a premiere destination for the cultivation and exploration of innovative theatrical work.

Playwrights selected as part of the Playwrights on Park Reading Series will have a day of rehearsal, followed by a reading of their play and a talkback with the audience. Playwrights MUST be able to come to West Hartford for the day of the reading and the audience discussion that follows.

There will be a rehearsal the day of the reading in which attendance by the playwright is optional, but strongly encouraged. Transportation may be provided from NYC or New England locations by the Playhouse. Readings will be on select Sunday nights throughout the season at 7:00pm.

They will choose FIVE plays for readings for the 2021/22 season. Final selections will be made by August 1, 2021 at the latest.

Submission Guidelines

BIPOC and Womxn artists are strongly encouraged to submit. Playwrights on Park is seeking FULL LENGTH plays with smaller casts (5 or less ideally). Please submit a FULL script and character breakdown (please submit in PDF format). Plays must be submitted via email to: newworks@playhousetheatregroup.org. The deadline to submit is June 15, 2021