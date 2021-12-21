Playhouse on Park's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is Streaming Online Now

Back by popular demand, Peter Rothstein's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is available to stream online. This is a film of the play, and was originally scheduled to be produced by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. live at Playhouse on Park in 2020. Due to the pandemic, it was filmed outdoors and streamed online instead. The film received praise from critics and audience members alike. You may stream ALL IS CALM through January 1st, 2022. To learn more, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

It's a remarkable true story from the Western Front. ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols. Musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch.

The cast includes Lu DeJesus (Actor 1), Niko Touros (Actor 2), Michael Hinton (Actor 3); singers include Kevin J. Andersen, Evan Benjamin, Matthew Bridgeman, Spencer Hamlin, Alex Hunt, Ryan Mancini, Michael McAvaney, Zach Reggio, and Jermaine Woodard, Jr.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park was founded in 2009. Playhouse on Park is a non-profit professional theatre company that offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream. You may also purchase it as a holiday gift for your loved ones!

