Playhouse on Park to Host COMEDY NIGHT

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 8pm. Chris Monty is set to headline, with a feature by Howie Mason. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $17.50, all seats reserved. Visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org for up-to-date Covid-19 policies. These policies will be reevaluated regularly.

Chris Monty (Headliner), continues to delight audiences worldwide With over 20 years of stand-up comedy and television under his belt. His latest high profile projects include his stand-up comedy special titled "What's the Worst That Could Happen" (Amazon Prime), Vinyl (HBO), Red Oaks (Amazon Prime), Paul Bart: Mall Cop 2 (Sony Pictures), Kevin Can Wait ( CBS), and Orange is the New Black (Netflix). In his stand-up, Chris Monty channels a refreshing and unique style of the 1960's cool funnyman mixed with a modern chic.

His unique take on current topics and storytelling are reminiscent of the comics that would keep The Rat Pack in stitches for weeks. He spans generations in that older crowds love his cool, retro style and younger crowds see a cadence that they haven't seen on stage. It is truly something unique to experience. Chris's experience as a stand-up lends itself to his wide ranging acting work also. He uses his quick improvisational skills and ability to use physical slapstick and timing to enhance his lead and supporting actor's roles. . Whether on screen or stage, Chris Monty has the chops to make your creative endeavor something to be remembered for months and years to come.

Howie Mason (Feature) has brought his reasonably smart brand of humor to the biggest venues in the area including Comix Mohegan Sun, the Funny Bone and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. Howie's distinctive views on topics such as family and everyday aggravations have made him a crowd favorite all over the Northeast.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for all 2022 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Pictured: Howie Mason