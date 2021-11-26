Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Announces Open House For Brand New Scene Shop

Playhouse Theatre Group has acquired a new scene shop for Playhouse on Park, West Hartford's own renowned professional theatre. The scene shop is located at 15C Andover Drive in West Hartford. To commemorate the new space, there will be an Open House on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 4 - 7pm. It is open to the public; there will be entertainment, complimentary beer/wine, cheese, cookies, and hot cider. Scene shop warming gifts are encouraged! Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to check out the wishlist, and consider bringing a gift and/or making a donation that will be used for wishlist items.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park was founded in 2009. Playhouse on Park is a non-profit professional theatre company that offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Covid-19 Policy: Masks are required for guests who are unvaccinated. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated.

For more information about Playhouse on Park, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.