Playhouse Theatre Academy Will Hold Open House in January

Playhouse Theatre Academy classes are perfect for ages 4-18, along with classes for adults, to explore theatre and hone their skills in acting, comedy/improvisation, and storytelling.

Come to the 224 Ecospace at 224 Farmington Ave in Hartford to meet the faculty, have some snacks, and enjoy sample theatre activities! We are pleased to welcome you and your family to tour the space and learn more about our offerings! New classes start as early as January 22nd.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school offering recreational classes and pre-professional training for both children & adults. All programs, classes and workshops will now be held at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace which is conveniently located for anyone in Greater Hartford area or beyond. Registration is now open. Additional classes are being added regularly. We are also interested in learning of days/times/programs that work for you!

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

The 224 EcoSpace - Playhouse Theatre Academy is located at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. Here you will find plenty of off-street parking, beautiful waiting areas, and dedicated teaching studios. The 224 EcoSpace in conveniently located (.5 miles from The Mark Twain House), providing easy access from all areas of Greater Hartford and beyond: just 2.1 miles from Playhouse on Park; .3 miles from the I-84 W Sigourney St exit; 1 mile from I-84 E Sisson Ave. exit. The building is set back behind the parking lot and is purple in color! Parking is on the West Side. Enter through the East Side entrance.





