Playhouse On Park Summer Adult Master Class Series Presents: The Characters In Me With Juwan Crawley

Playhouse on Park's education department, Playhouse Theatre Academy, is thrilled to welcome Juwan Crawley for The Characters In Me as a part of its Adult Master Class Series on Monday, July 29 from 6:30-8:30pm at The 224 Ecospace! All performers (ages 16 and up!) who have a vested interest in the performing arts are encouraged to attend this amazing class.

What makes you special? In a world where everyone is talented, what can you offer that brings you to the forefront? These are the questions singer, actor, and writer Juwan Crawley have learned to capitalize on in his career at 24 having done Broadway, Off-Broadway and Pre-Broadway! Juwan has always charged his quick rise in the theater world to being different, and how to merge that difference with Character! Come and talk and sing and learn about what you uniquely have to offer and how to bring that into the audition room. Students: bring sheet music to work with of a song you feel comfortable singing.

Juwan, who now resides in Brooklyn New York, has had an amazing adventure since college. After graduating from the University of Hartford in 2016, and missing his last day of college to audition for an Off-Broadway Musical, he moved to New York to start his life as an Artist. He booked that Off-Broadway Musical, now known as the hit Spamilton, where he recorded his first Original Cast Album, and was nominated for the Clive Barnes Award for Theater Artist. Juwan left Spamilton to do a pre-broadway run of a show called Found in Philadelphia where he starred as Mikey D. After this he returned to New York to audition for Mean Girls, a new musical, which he did not get, however the Director of Mean Girls, Casey Nicholaw, who also directed Aladdin, Book of Mormon, and several other Broadway hits, created a new position in the Broadway Company of Aladdin for Juwan to Standby for the Genie. It was here that Juwan made his Broadway Debut at 22, in the role of the Genie, making him the youngest person in history to play the role on Broadway.

Tina Fey, and Jeff Richmond the creators of Mean Girls, also wanted to feature Juwan in a separate project, which is how he made his Netflix Debut in The Emmy Nominated, 4th season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as a Co-Star in episode 5. Aside from acting, Juwan has also been pursuing his music. He just finished creating and recording his EP, Becoming, Produced by Grammy Award Winner Dominic Fallacaro. Juwan and Dominic co-wrote the EP, which is planned to be released in the Spring of 2019. Juwan is also currently writing the script and score for several other projects to be announced within the coming year. The fee is $30 for one class, and $10 to observe. This class is part of a Summer Adult Master Class Series along with three other exciting classes.

Register for all 4 for just $100 and save! For more information, or to register, visit the Education page at www.playhouseonpark.org, and download the registration form, or call 860-523-5900x10. The 224 Ecospace is located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You