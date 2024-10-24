Photos: THE 39 STEPS At Wesport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse opens its 2024-25 Season with “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced frenzy of espionage and murderous mayhem based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 classic film, with a dash of Monty Python’s zany humor, running from October 22 through November 9. See photos from the production.

This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning, laughter-filled treat is directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director.

“The 39 Steps” is about an international spy ring trying to steal British military secrets in the 1930s. Unflappable hero Richard Hannay goes on the run from dangerous enemy agents and femme fatales in a surprising and hilarious adventure that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The story is told through highly inventive stagecraft – a daring police chase over tops of high-speed trains, a frightening jump from a bridge, a thrilling plane pursuit in the Scottish highlands. Four actors play over 100 characters with rapid changes of costumes, wigs, mustaches, and accents.

The cast includes Seth Andrew Bridges as Clown 1, Professor Jordan, others (Westport Country Playhouse: Script in Hand playreading “Murder by Misadventure,” fight choreographer for “A Sherlock Carol”; Off-Broadway: Mint Theater Company; Regional: Alley Theatre, etc.; Film/TV: Over 100 credits, including “Billions,” “Only Murders in the Building”; Training: NYU; @sethandrewb); Joe Delafield as Richard Hannay (Westport Country Playhouse: “A Sherlock Carol,” “The School for Husbands,” Radio Theater’s “A Merry Little Christmas Carol,” Script in Hand playreadings of “Christmas at Pemberley,” “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”; Broadway: “Tartuffe”; Off-Broadway: “Fashions for Men,” “Outward Bound,” “A Sherlock Carol”; Television: “The Sopranos”; MFA from NYU’s Graduate Acting Program); Sharone Sayegh as Annabella, Pamela, Margaret (Westport Country Playhouse: “A Sherlock Carol,” Script in Hand playreadings of “Mrs. Christie,” “As Bees in Honey Drown,” “Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” “Letters to Our Daughters”; Broadway: “Come From Away,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Mamma Mia!”; co-writer of new musical “The Game Boy”; Syracuse University; sharonesayegh.com); and Evan Zes as Clown 2, Mr. Memory ((Westport Country Playhouse: “Around the World in 80 Days,” Script in Hand playreadings of “Mrs. Christie,” “Breaking Legs,” “Rent Control” as writer/performer; Broadway: “The Kite Runner”; Off-Broadway: “Incident at Vichy,” “Rent Control,” “Arms and the Man,” “Days to Come”; Television: “Only Murders in the Building”; Film: “The Street”).

Creative team includes James J. Fenton, scenic designer, resident of Ridgefield, CT; Jeni Schaefer, costume designer; J. Dominic Chacon, lighting designer; Ryan Rumery, sound designer; Steve Pacek, movement coordinator; and Megan Smith, production stage manager.

Running time is approximately two hours, with one intermission. Appropriate for ages 10 and up. Single tickets for “The 39 Steps” start at $35 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

