Photos: SHE LOVES ME At Long Wharf Theatre

Taking place at The Lab at ConnCORP in Hamden.

By: Dec. 05, 2024
Photos: SHE LOVES ME At Long Wharf Theatre Image

Long Wharf Theatre has released photos for its winter production of She Loves Me, written by Jerry Bock (music), Joe Masteroff (book) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics), which is taking place at The Lab at ConnCORP in Hamden. 

The highly-anticipated production is part of Long Wharf Theatre’s 60th anniversary season, whose theme Building Our Future Together celebrates the company’s innovative producing model as it continues to activate the many “stages” throughout Greater New Haven.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón (in his directorial debut for Long Wharf Theatre, She Loves Me takes place in 1930s Budapest, a city full of romance, beauty, and possibility–and one in the midst of historic and monumental change. Against the backdrop of Europe “between the wars,” Padrón manifests his timeless vision for She Loves Me as a love letter to working-class people everywhere moving through a complex world in search of hope and connection. In this fresh interpretation, audiences will be transported into the heart of a perfume shop where the misadventures of Georg Nowack and Amalia Balash are sure to delight theatergoers of all ages as they discover love in a most unexpected way. Set in an intimate space, audiences will feel the magic of She Loves Me in every tender moment and melodic refrain of this Golden Age musical theatre gem.

Photo Credit: Long Wharf Theatre

Photos: SHE LOVES ME At Long Wharf Theatre Image
SHE LOVES ME At Long Wharf Theatre

