Photos: Inside Look at The Town Players of New Canaan's Production of HAY FEVER

On Friday, April 8, The Town Players of New Canaan will open Noël Coward's delightful comedy, HAY FEVER at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park as its next mainstage show for 2022. The curtain rises at 8:00 p.m. for a three week run. The production is directed by Deborah Burke and produced by Sheila Toner.

Hoping for a quiet weekend in the country with guests, David Bliss, a novelist and his wife Judith, a retired actress, find that impossible when their high-spirited children appear with guests of their own. A house full of drama waits to be ignited as misunderstandings and tempers flare, and the 'quiet weekend' comes to an exhausting and hilarious finale.

The show's cast features Amy Wade (Judith), Timothy Huber (David), Sally Rose Zuckert (Sorel), Daniel Mann (Simon), Jessie Lizotte (Jackie), Gillian Holt (Myra), Aaron Newcome (Sandy), John Ozerhoski (Richard) and Laurel Lettieri (Clara).

Besides Directing, Ms. Burke is also the Costumer, Set Decorator and Sound Designer. Additional crew include Joel Reynolds as Set Designer and Master Carpenter, Patricia Spugani as Lighting Designer, and Stage Manager is Katie Carriero.

As a reminder for the safety of our audience and performers, Town Players of New Canaan will continue following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination, and the wearing of masks is optional. Questions can be directed to info@tpnc.org

HAY FEVER runs April 8, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22 at 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on April 10 and 24. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors.

On Saturday, April 23, Town Players and The Carriage Barn Arts Center will present AN EVENING OF GIN, JAZZ & WIT, a lively evening of 1920's style entertainment, starting with a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bash at the Carriage Barn Arts Center followed by a performance next door of HAY FEVER. Information can be found at https://carriagebarn.org/an-evening-of-gin-jazz-wit/

Reservations for HAY FEVER can be made online at TPNC.org or by emailing: info@tpnc.org

The Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park is located at 677 South Avenue in New Canaan, CT.

Check out the photos of the production below!

Photo Credits: The Town Players of New Canaan.