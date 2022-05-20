Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Yale Rep

Between Two Knees will be performed May 12-June 4 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street).

May. 20, 2022  

Yale Repertory Theatre concluded its 2022 season with Between Two Knees. The play, written by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s and directed by Eric Ting, is presented with Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Between Two Knees will be performed May 12-June 4 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street).

Check out all new production photos below!

The production features choreography by Ty Defoe, original choreography by Shaun Taylor-Corbett, scenic design by Regina García, costumes by Lux Haac, lighting by Elizabeth Harper, compositions and sound design by Jake Rodriguez, original songs by Ryan RedCorn, projection design by Shawn Duan, wig and hair design by Younghawk Bautista, production dramaturgy by Julie Felise Dubiner, technical direction by Cameron Camden, vocal and dialect coaching by Grace Zandarski, fight direction by Rod Kinter, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A., associate direction by R. Réal Vargas Alanis, and stage management by Amanda Nita Luke.

The cast of Between Two Knees includes Edward Chin-Lyn, Rachel Crowl, Derek Garza, Justin Gauthier, Shyla Lefner, Wotko Long, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Sheila Tousey.

Tickets $10 and $25 (all previews), $10 and $45 (weeknights), and $10 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $10 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Rachel Crowl and Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Rachel Crowl and Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Jason Gauthier

Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Rachel Crowl, Justin Gauthier, Derek Garza

Derek Garza, Justin Gauthier, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Edward Astor Chin

Sheila Tousey and Wotko Long

Edward Astor Chin

Justin Gauthier

Justin Gauthier

Derek Garza, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Shyla Lefner

Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Edward Astor Chin

Rachel Crowl, Edward Astor Chin, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Justin Gauthier

Justin Gauthier

Justin Gauthier

Derek Garza, Edward Astor Chin, Shyla Lefner

Cast

Derek Garza and Skyla Lefner

Shyla Lefter and Edward Astor Chin

Derek Garza, Shyla Lefner, Sheila Tousey

Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Justin Gauthier

Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Wotko Long, Sheila Tousey

Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Wotko Long

Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Wotko Long





