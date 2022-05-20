Photos: First Look at BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Yale Rep
Between Two Knees will be performed May 12-June 4 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street).
Yale Repertory Theatre concluded its 2022 season with Between Two Knees. The play, written by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s and directed by Eric Ting, is presented with Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Between Two Knees will be performed May 12-June 4 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street).
Check out all new production photos below!
The production features choreography by Ty Defoe, original choreography by Shaun Taylor-Corbett, scenic design by Regina García, costumes by Lux Haac, lighting by Elizabeth Harper, compositions and sound design by Jake Rodriguez, original songs by Ryan RedCorn, projection design by Shawn Duan, wig and hair design by Younghawk Bautista, production dramaturgy by Julie Felise Dubiner, technical direction by Cameron Camden, vocal and dialect coaching by Grace Zandarski, fight direction by Rod Kinter, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A., associate direction by R. Réal Vargas Alanis, and stage management by Amanda Nita Luke.
The cast of Between Two Knees includes Edward Chin-Lyn, Rachel Crowl, Derek Garza, Justin Gauthier, Shyla Lefner, Wotko Long, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Sheila Tousey.
Tickets $10 and $25 (all previews), $10 and $45 (weeknights), and $10 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $10 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).
Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson
Rachel Crowl and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
Rachel Crowl and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
Jason Gauthier
Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Rachel Crowl, Justin Gauthier, Derek Garza
Derek Garza, Justin Gauthier, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Edward Astor Chin
Sheila Tousey and Wotko Long
Edward Astor Chin
Justin Gauthier
Justin Gauthier
Derek Garza, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Shyla Lefner
Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Edward Astor Chin
Rachel Crowl, Edward Astor Chin, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Justin Gauthier
Justin Gauthier
Justin Gauthier
Derek Garza, Edward Astor Chin, Shyla Lefner
Cast
Derek Garza and Skyla Lefner
Shyla Lefter and Edward Astor Chin
Derek Garza, Shyla Lefner, Sheila Tousey
Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Justin Gauthier
Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Wotko Long, Sheila Tousey
Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Wotko Long
Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Wotko Long