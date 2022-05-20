Photos: First Look at BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre concluded its 2022 season with Between Two Knees. The play, written by the intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s and directed by Eric Ting, is presented with Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Between Two Knees will be performed May 12-June 4 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street).

Check out all new production photos below!



The production features choreography by Ty Defoe, original choreography by Shaun Taylor-Corbett, scenic design by Regina García, costumes by Lux Haac, lighting by Elizabeth Harper, compositions and sound design by Jake Rodriguez, original songs by Ryan RedCorn, projection design by Shawn Duan, wig and hair design by Younghawk Bautista, production dramaturgy by Julie Felise Dubiner, technical direction by Cameron Camden, vocal and dialect coaching by Grace Zandarski, fight direction by Rod Kinter, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A., associate direction by R. Réal Vargas Alanis, and stage management by Amanda Nita Luke.



The cast of Between Two Knees includes Edward Chin-Lyn, Rachel Crowl, Derek Garza, Justin Gauthier, Shyla Lefner, Wotko Long, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Sheila Tousey.

Tickets $10 and $25 (all previews), $10 and $45 (weeknights), and $10 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $10 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).