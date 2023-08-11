Photos: First Look At YASHICA 8 By Kevin Sosbe At The Sherman Playhouse, August 11-20

On Friday August 11, The Sherman Players will open YASHICA 8, written and directed by Kevin Sosbe. This drama will be the second of two Special Presentations to come to the mainstage in addition to the four productions in the 2023 season. The curtain goes up at 8:00 p.m. for a two weekend run.

Set in a Dallas suburb, a man’s discovery of a camera at a tag sale sets into motion an unpredictable sequence of life altering events. Original and surprising, this fast moving tale of lost objects and unforeseen consequences is full of twists and turns.

The play runs approximately 60 minutes and contains some mature language.

The cast of YASHICA 8 features Noel Desiato, Aaron Kaplan, Fred Rueck and Michael Wright.

The creative team includes producer and lighting designer Al Chiappetta, sound design by David White, video production by Dylan Sosbe, production photography by Trish Haldin, makeup supervision by Anthony Sosbe and prop weaponry assistance by Thomas Springsteen

YASHICA 8 runs August 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on August 13 and 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth under 13 and students with a valid student ID. Reservations for YASHICA 8 can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

About The Sherman Players: Since 1926, the Sherman Playhouse has been a gem inspiring the creative energies of performing artists of all ages. Great Theatre Is Closer Than You Think. The Sherman Players is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization run by volunteers. Visit our site at www.shermanplayers.org