Photos: 1776 Opens to Standing Ovations at Ivoryton Playhouse

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Ivoryton Playhouse’s summer production of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 is now officially open, and the response from audiences and critics alike has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Starring Broadway’s Mark Aldrich* (My Fair Lady, Disney’s Newsies: The Musical, Ragtime), the production runs through Sunday, July 26 at Ivoryton Playhouse, located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton, Connecticut. Check out photos of the show.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 brings one of the most consequential moments in American history to the stage with humor, urgency, and heart. Set in the sweltering summer of 1776, the musical follows John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the members of the Continental Congress as they struggle to agree on the bold and dangerous act of declaring independence from Great Britain.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, 1776 has remained a favorite of audiences for generations, thanks to its rich characters, stirring score, sharp wit, and timely questions about leadership, compromise, courage, and the cost of freedom.

Director Kenn McLaughlin says, “The greatest gift 1776 gives us is to make these men deeply human alongside powerful debates on race, the threat of civil rebellion, the leverage of popular media, a megalomaniacal leader, economic uncertainty, unpopular war, and fear of change; this is the story of 1776”.

For Shoreline audiences, summer visitors, history lovers, musical theatre fans, and anyone looking for a can’t-miss theatrical event during America’s 250th celebration, 1776 at Ivoryton Playhouse is a timely opportunity to gather, reflect, laugh, and be moved by one of Broadway’s great American musicals.

Performances begin June 25 and continue through July 26. Tickets are available through the Ivoryton Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or online at ivorytonplayhouse.org.

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theater on the Shoreline. It is known for its exceptional productions and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

*Appearing through an agreement between this theatre and Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele



1776 at Ivoryton Playhouse

1776 at Ivoryton Playhouse

1776 at Ivoryton Playhouse

1776 at Ivoryton Playhouse

1776 at Ivoryton Playhouse

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