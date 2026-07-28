COME FROM AWAY to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse

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Ivoryton Playhouse will continue its 2026 season with Come From Away. Previews begin Thursday, August 6, opening night is Friday, August 7, and the production runs through Sunday, September 6 at Ivoryton Playhouse.

With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of the nearly 7,000 airline passengers diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, and the surrounding communities following the September 11, 2001, attacks. As the world changed in an instant, local residents opened their homes, schools, and hearts to thousands of strangers, offering food, shelter, compassion, and an extraordinary welcome.

Told with infectious music, generous humor, and tremendous heart, Come From Away introduces audiences to an unforgettable collection of travelers and Newfoundlanders whose lives intersected during five astonishing days. The musical is both a moving reflection on a defining moment in recent history and a joyful celebration of the human capacity for kindness.

As Ivoryton Playhouse's 2026 season explores the broad spectrum of American stories and experiences, Come From Away offers a particularly resonant perspective on the post-9/11 world. Uplifting, perceptive, and deeply moving, the musical finds the best of humanity in one of history's darkest moments and transforms it into an exhilarating theatrical experience.

The ensemble features Mimi Bessette, Patrick Steven Bovo, Billy Clark Taylor, Dana Costello, Dee Dee Darby Duffin, Joe Dellger, Stacia Fernandez, Miles Hanna, Logan Marks, Jason Ivan Rodriguez, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, and Vicki Wepler.

The understudy company includes John Baker, Samantha Bass, Victoria Bundonis, Bridget Carrow, Ben Clouse, Martinez Napoleon, Elio Perez, and Rebecca Tobin.

The production is directed by Todd L. Underwood, with Music Direction by Angelyn Benson. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Starlet Jacobs; Lighting and Projections Designer Jessica Drayton; Assistant Lighting Designer Dean Coburn; Sound Designer Rhian Franchebois; Props Designer Kat Schorn; Costume Designer Sean Spina; Stage Manager Rahxas Colite; Assistant Stage Manager Alison Savino; and Audio Engineer Brian Salvia.



Photo Credit: Ivoryton Playhouse

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