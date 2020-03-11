Photo Flash: New Images From CHICAGO National Tour

CHICAGO is BACK ON TOUR and its PURE ENTERTAINMENT! With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

Check out photos below!

CHICAGO currently stars Mollie Downes as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Sam Hartley as Billy Flynn, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron "Mama" Morton and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. Ensemble includes Alexia Acebo, Michelle Attardo, Aubree Brown, Megan Campbell, Jason Carroll, Adam Flagella, Kelly Gleason, John Guaragna, Nick Gurinsky, Lyman Heung, Kristo Ruffennach, Andrew Natale Ruggieri, Sarah Sigman, Alex Smith, John Tupy and Elizabeth Yanick.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

National tour of CHICAGO directed by Tânia Nardini and choreographed by Gary Chryst. Walter Bobbie is the director of the original New York Production and Ann Reinking was the original choreographer in the style of Bob Fosse. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer. The production also features orchestrations by Ralph Burns, supervising music direction by Robert Billig.

Visit www.ChicagoOnTour.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

