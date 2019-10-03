Photo Flash: CT Rep Opens THE CHERRY ORCHARD

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) opens its 70th season with Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard" adapted by Jean-Claude van Itallie. John Miller-Stephany will direct. Performances will be held in the Harriet S. Jorgenson Theatre from October 3rd through October 13th, 2019. For tickets and information please visit crt.uconn.edu or call (860) 486-2113.

One of the great plays of the 20th century, Chekhov's final masterpiece captures a world and a family in transition. Faced with the sale of their cherished orchard, the Gayev family returns home in an attempt to preserve what they can of their family's once great estate. This magnificent work combines the hope and absurdity of the human spirit. A stirring, touching piece of theatre you won't soon forget.





