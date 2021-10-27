Palace Theater Engagement of THE BANDS VISIT Cancelled Due to Scheduling Changes

The Palace Theater's previously announced engagement of THE BAND'S VISIT has been cancelled due to tour scheduling changes. The national tour engagement was to have been presented at the Palace in May.

Palace CEO Frank Tavera made this statement "We, like you, are disappointed this title won't be visiting us this season. We thank you for your ongoing patronage and support. As we work toward getting back to normalcy and things begin to right themselves, we anticipate a smoother road ahead. Our patrons understanding and patience as we navigate these uncharted waters together, has been and will continue to be, most appreciated".

Account Credit towards a future show or refunds will be offered at the Palace Theater Box Office 100 East Main Street Waterbury or by phone 203.346.2000.

The good news is you still have an opportunity to see this show in Connecticut. Due to the newly formed coalition with the Palace's theater partners across CT, you can still see this show at the Bushnell in Hartford where the show is playing a weeklong engagement in November and enjoy an exclusive offer for Palace Theater patrons. Enjoy a 30% discount on tickets to see the show at the Bushnell for the November 16, 17, 18 or 21 performances, in any seat location during its engagement. Go to www.bushnell.org and use Code: FRIENDS to activate the discount.

The Palace engagement of BEAUTIFUL the Carol King MUSICAL is also that week with performances November 19 and 20.