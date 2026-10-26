PINOCCHIO to Open at Playhouse on Park with Five-Actor Cast

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PINOCCHIO, by Greg Banks, with music by Victor Zupanc, based on the story by Carlo Collodi, will be the first Theatre for Young Audiences' production in Playhouse on Park's 18th season. Offering fun for the whole family, appropriate for ages 4 & up!

The production will run from October 31st to November 21st and is directed by Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski), with Music Direction by Robert Tomasulo.

This fresh, fast-paced, story-within-a-story retelling of the classic Pinocchio is brought to life by five actors weaving together live instruments, shadow puppetry, and boundless imagination. From the moment Geppetto carves him from a piece of wood, Pinocchio dreams of becoming a real boy. But will the all-too-tempting delights of puppet shows and Playland lead him astray? When Geppetto is swallowed by a whale, it's up to this little puppet to summon his courage and prove that his love for Papa is real—and discover what it truly means to be alive.

Kevin Cronin (née Barlowski) is a director, music director, actor, educator, and arts leader dedicated to creating imaginative, inclusive, and empowering theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages. As the Director of Education and Community Engagement at Playhouse on Park, Kevin is passionate about inspiring thinkers, dreamers, and doers through the transformative power of the arts. A theatre educator with more than 15 years of experience, Kevin has taught with organizations including the Hartt School of Music, Hartford Performs, Bay Path University, Unified Theatre, The Miracle League, Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, and West Hartford Public Schools. His artistic work has spanned more than 75 productions throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York, with a special love for theatre that resonates with young audiences and families.

Robert Tomasulo. Playhouse on Park: ...SPELLING BEE, ALTAR BOYZ, AVENUE Q, TENDERLY, DON'T LET THE PIGEON..., DR. WONDERFUL, POLKADOTS, among others. Currently Director of Performing Arts at Bay Path University, Adjunct Music Director for the Hartt School Theatre Division, and Resident Music Director for the Woodstock Playhouse Summer Theatre Festival. Degrees in acoustical engineering and music composition from the University of Hartford/Hartt School.

The cast will include: Jason Pietroluongo (Pinocchio) Hartford Stage: Ensemble A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Peter ROMEO & JULIET; Capital Classics: Guildenstern HAMLET, Caelie Scott Flanagan, The REV Theatre Co: Cinderella INTO THE WOODS; Majestic Theater: Sr. Mary Amnesia NUNSENSE Josh Karam, Playhouse on Park: THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY; Majestic Theater: Dennis THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. Alex McLaughlin, Waterside Theatre: John Borden THE LOST COLONY; WCLOC: Eddie Birdlace DOGFIGHT; Anna Rock, Shakespeare & Company: Helena/Bottom A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM; Utah Shakespeare Festival: Worcester/Bardolph HENRY IV, PART 1.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 31 at 10:00am and 1:00pm

Saturday, November 7 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm

Saturday, November 14 at 10:00am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm

Saturday, November 21 at 10:00am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm

A Sensory Friendly performance will take place on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00am. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to accommodate those with sensory dysfunction or sensory processing disorder, including those on the autism spectrum, suffering from PTSD, and more. At a sensory-friendly performance: house lights are kept partially on; volume is turned down; sound and lighting elements that may be jarring are eliminated; electronic devices such as iPads are allowed; audience members can come and go if needed; a safe space is created in the lobby for those who do have to exit the theatre; and fidget toys are welcomed. This sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by The Miracle League of Connecticut.

Tickets are now on sale for PINOCCHIO for $28.50. Children, Students, Seniors, and Military discounts of $2.50 are available. Inquire about Group Rates today!

Playhouse on Park also offers LITERATURE ALIVE, a field trip program through their education program, Playhouse Theatre Academy. LITERATURE ALIVE extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! As part of your field trip experience, we will provide an interactive study guide to help you prepare your students for the experience; one complimentary adult/chaperone ticket for every 10 students; additional adult/chaperone tickets can be purchased for $10 each. A “talk back” discussion with the cast immediately following the live performance. Field trips for PINOCCHIO can be booked for November 2nd - November 19th.To learn more about LITERATURE ALIVE, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 04 Hrs 17 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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