Comedy Night to Feature Corey Manning at Playhouse on Park

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On Saturday, November 7th, 2026, at 7:30 pm, Corey Manning is set to headline, with Jess Miller opening at Playhouse on Park. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $28.50, including fees. All seats reserved.

Corey Manning is a Comedian by Night and Superhero by Day who has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. He has headlined the legendary Apollo Theater, appeared on NBC's Family Feud with Steve Harvey and Nickelodeon's NickMom, and was featured in Jamie Foxx's Laffapalooza. His Dry Bar Comedy special, Witness Protection, is streaming now. Offstage, Corey uses humor and his experience as a community leader to connect, educate and inspire. Whether behind a microphone or in the community, his mission is simple: saving the world one smile at a time.

On stage, Jess Miller brings sharp, lived-in perspective and a crowd-forward delivery that travels well in clubs, theater, and private events. Her credits include appearances at Women in Comedy Festival and Boston Comedy Chicks, a win at the Ladies Room Comedy Festival (NYC), and finalist placement at New York City's Devil Cup Comedy Festival. She's performed nationwide at venues and clubs including Caroline's on Broadway, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, Punchline, The Comedy Store (LA), plus a long list of rooms across the country.

About Playhouse on Park

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 42 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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