Comedy Night to Feature Corey Manning at Playhouse on Park
Corey Manning, who has appeared on NBC's Family Feud and Nickelodeon's NickMom, headlines the evening with opener Jess Miller.
On Saturday, November 7th, 2026, at 7:30 pm, Corey Manning is set to headline, with Jess Miller opening at Playhouse on Park. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $28.50, including fees. All seats reserved.
Corey Manning is a Comedian by Night and Superhero by Day who has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. He has headlined the legendary Apollo Theater, appeared on NBC's Family Feud with Steve Harvey and Nickelodeon's NickMom, and was featured in Jamie Foxx's Laffapalooza. His Dry Bar Comedy special, Witness Protection, is streaming now. Offstage, Corey uses humor and his experience as a community leader to connect, educate and inspire. Whether behind a microphone or in the community, his mission is simple: saving the world one smile at a time.
On stage, Jess Miller brings sharp, lived-in perspective and a crowd-forward delivery that travels well in clubs, theater, and private events. Her credits include appearances at Women in Comedy Festival and Boston Comedy Chicks, a win at the Ladies Room Comedy Festival (NYC), and finalist placement at New York City's Devil Cup Comedy Festival. She's performed nationwide at venues and clubs including Caroline's on Broadway, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, Punchline, The Comedy Store (LA), plus a long list of rooms across the country.
About Playhouse on Park
Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.
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