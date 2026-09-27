Playhouse On Park To Host Special Sunday Talkback

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In conjunction with their production of The Happiest Man On Earth, Playhouse on Park will host a special Sunday talkback in partnership with Voices of Hope. Sunday, October 11th, two guests will join the regularly scheduled post-performance talkback. Patrons can attend the 2 pm performance of The Happiest Man on Earth and stay for the talkback, or come on over after the show at approximately 3:30 pm.

Guests include Gayle Weiner Temkin and Stu Abrams.

Gayle Weiner Temkin is the incoming president of Voices of Hope. A community leader for many years, Gayle has also held leadership positions in the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, Jewish Community Foundation, Mandell JCC, Jewish Family Services, and Solomon Schechter Day School. She is also the founder of Alyssa's Angel Fund, an organization supporting families affected by Glycogen Storage Disease. Gayle is the daughter of Holocaust survivor Abby Weiner, who like Eddie Jaku was imprisoned in Auschwitz. Gayle's motivation and inspiration are driven by her mission to carry her father's legacy forward.

Stu Abrams is an active Voices of Hope board member. He has been a teacher at Avon High School since 1994 where he has influenced the lives of thousands of students through teaching Genocide & Human Behavior and Human Rights in a Modern World. Many of Stu's students have also traveled with him to Europe to gain a firsthand understanding of what occurred during the Holocaust. Stu attributes much of what he knows to Abby Weiner who he calls “the best teacher I ever had in my life.”

The Happiest Man on Earth tells the story of Eddie Jaku, a German-Jewish survivor of Auschwitz concentration camp, considers himself “The Happiest Man On Earth”, despite losing his family, friends, and country to the Holocaust. In this one-man show, Jaku takes us through the day he was taken by the Nazis and his seven years of imprisonment, up to today, where he is dedicated to sharing the stories of those lost and teaching others how to find the light in the darkness.

Tickets are now on sale for THE HAPPIEST MAN…, and range from $46.00-$58.50. Group rates available. Student and Senior discounts are also available. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to learn about Lunch Time Special and Student Rush discounted ticket options. Previews are on September 23rd and 24th, with all tickets at $35. 2 pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30 pm on Wednesday through Saturday. There will be a talk-back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

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