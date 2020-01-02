PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Comes To Ridgefield In January

Piff The Magic Dragon, has toured with Mumford & Sons, appeared on "Penn & Teller," "America's Got Talent" and won multiple awards from British Magic Societies. If you're not familiar with Piff and his sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, think Larry David in a dragon suit, blowing your mind with magic tricks.

Piff the Magic Dragon returns for two shows of jaw-dropping magic tricks and hysterical comedy at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, January 18 at 5pm and 8pm. Oddly enough, this show is not suitable for young children. It is part of Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Piff's Private Party tickets are also available, which includes a one-on-one magic trick, a chance to meet and potentially win Mr. Piffles, an autographed poster, and a photo with Piff and Mr. Piffles. Visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with your entrée when you show your ticket! Media partner for this event is 103.7FM Danbury's New Rock Alternative.

Straight from "America's Got Talent," where he received standing ovations from judges: Heidi Klum, Howard Stern and Howie Mandel and a golden buzzer from Neil Patrick Harris, it's the greatest magic performing dragon of all time! With over 100 million online views, sold out shows across the US and Canada (including two shows at The Playhouse in 2015) and a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip, Piff the Magic Dragonand his sidekick Mr Piffles have performed all over the world in iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare's Globe, the O2, London and Sydney Opera house.

Voted the Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in 2014, Piff the Magic Dragon was the opening act for Mumford & Sons on their 17 date UK tour and graces the cover of their Grammy award-winning album Babel. Call him unique, call him an icon, whatever you call him, Piff will leave you asking... "How are you going to top a guy in a dragon suit?" (New York Times)

For tickets ($40-$115) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





