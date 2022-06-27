ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Opens Summer Theatre of New Canaan's 19th Season

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan (STONC), will open its 19th season July 7 with Broadway's Tony-Winning Musical Revival Once On This Island, Directed and Choreographed by George Faison, the first African American to win a Tony for choreography for The WIZ on Broadway. Also recording/concert artist/arranger and musical director to many R&B stars Damien Sneed will Music Direct this production.

"I am quite excited to be collaborating again with George Faison, especially on this show. George is an Iconic Broadway artist and an exceptional storyteller himself," says Melody Libonati Artistic Director of the Summer Theatre and Broadway actress. She adds "Our theatre is blessed to share this beautiful musical based on a love story that exemplifies the challenges we live with today."

Once On This Island, book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, is based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy. It is a captivating legend of romance between a peasant girl and a rich city boy whom she saves from death by offering her own to the island Gods. This lively musical opens on a Caribbean island where villagers continue to tell the story of an orphan named Ti Moune, destined to love too much for the human heart to bear. Once On This Island delivers compelling story telling, great music and joy in tropical abundance. Musical features an exceptional Cast. Performances July 7-31, Thursday through Sunday evenings.

For young audiences the Summer Theatre is presenting The Wizard of Oz running July 15 - 31.

The classic movie The Wizard of Oz, is creatively brought to life on stage in an abridged musical version specifically created for young audiences. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Lion as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road through Oz to find the Wizard sharing one adventure after another. Featuring songs We're off to see the Wizard, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, If I Only Had a Brain and many more. Directed and Choreographed by Corinne Broadbent, this is a perfect summer show for young families. Picnics and Munchkins welcome! Great fun!

Also, the Summer Theatre will be hosting and presenting two special events this summer. The Thomas Ortiz Dance Festival on July 12 at 7:30pm and the New Canaan Chamber Music concert on July 26 at 7:30pm featuring world renown pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Tessa Lark.

All season shows are presented under a large state of the art tent with reserved and open field seating. Tickets with reserved chairs can be ordered or bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. Seating opens 30 minutes prior to show. Convenient free parking. Waveny Park, 677 South Ave. New Canaan. Tickets and more info at STONC.ORG.

About the Summer Theatre of New Canaan: The Summer Theatre of New Canaan is a not-for-profit theatre company based in New Canaan Connecticut that produces musicals, young audiences shows, special theatrical and concert events and award winning educational programs. In the fall and spring, the company tours young audience shows to schools in the tri-state region. Season performances are held in a state-of-the-art Tent Theatre.

Photo Credit: Mckenna Christine Poe