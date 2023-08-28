Nutmeg Ballet To Present THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

Nutmeg Ballet's Nutcracker returns this winter with beloved characters, dazzling sets and a story that will ignite the imagination of children and adults alike!

The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution in downtown Torrington, presents two weekends of this timeless classic on the Warner Theatre Main Stage perfectly timed to enrich the holiday season.

Tickets will be on sale to Warner Theatre supporters on Tuesday, 8/29 at 10 am, and to the General Public Friday, 9/1 at 10 am. ﻿To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

Under the direction of Victoria Mazzarelli, Nutmeg delivers an iconic story set to the masterful music of Peter Tchaikovsky. Featuring original choreography by Nutmeg's artistic faculty, this production is visually stunning and sure to delight. The story is brought to life with sets designed by Roger LaVoie, costumes by Janessa Urwin and Susan Aziz, and lighting by Brian Sciarra. Roles will be performed by The Nutmeg's own students.

Guest artist, Thomas Evertz, accomplished German stage actor, will reprise his beloved portrayal of Dr. Drosselmeyer. Don't miss this chance to experience a Holiday classic, at the Main Stage of the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. Performances are on Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm, Sunday, December 10 at 12:30 pm, as well as on Saturday, December 16 at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm, and Sunday, December 17 at 12:30 pm.



The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.