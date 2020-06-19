No Boundaries Youth Theater Announces Online Classes to Replace Cancelled in Person Summer Program

NBYT has had to make the difficult decision to cancel their planned in person summer production of Seussical Jr. Normally this program would provide students with a month long journey from read through to production, meeting new friends and gaining valuable life skills along the way. They look forward to the day when they can bring this type of programming back to their community.

The future doesn't wait for anybody however, so in order to meet the current challenge, NBYT has announced their first slate of online classes! Each class lasts 1 week, will meet for at least one hour each weekday, and some classes even offer direct feedback to each student in addition to the group instruction. Discounts are available for signing your child up for multiple classes at once!

NBYT is very excited to begin to offer new programs, and they hope you'll join them as they dust of the cobwebs left by their recent shutdown, even if only electronically. Please click below to register or visit www.NBYT.org for updates additional information.

Register For Summer Online Classes

