New Haven's Shubert Theatre Announces Holiday 2020 Virtual Season

For those looking to safely celebrate the holiday this year - perhaps from afar with friends and loved ones - The Shubert Theatre has a full line-up of seven virtual shows now through January 3, 2021:

Dave Koz & Friends - The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020

December 12, 2020 at 8:00pm

Saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz is joined by superstars Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, Peter White, David Benoit, and vocalist Rebecca Jade for a one-night-only, live virtual concert event, performing the greatest hits of the Christmas season.

Tickets start at $35: https://shubert.com/shows-events/dave-koz-and-friends

Next Stop: New Haven: At Home Holiday Edition

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 4:00pm

The Shubert Theatre is hosting the fourth installment of its signature fundraiser, "Next Stop: New Haven" on Sunday, December 13 at 4:00pm to bring festive cheer into homes around the state.

This special holiday edition invites families to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday with a 45-minute virtual program, hosted by a very special guest from the North Pole, including a holiday-themed trivia game, musical entertainment from Broadway rising star Stephanie Jae Park (Eliza in national tour of "Hamilton"), Christmas carols, a theatre-related holiday craft and other surprise guests!

The $75 ticket to the celebration also includes a curated box of holiday cookies, beverages (including special treats for the adults!) and other holiday goodies, in addition to the link to the streaming program.

Restaurant partners featured in the box, intended to serve a family of four (two adults and two children ages 3-10), include:

Please note that all food included in the box will be nut-free. A full list of ingredients will be included in the party box.

Additional ticketing options include:

$125 ticket includes two curated boxes (serving four adults and four children) and the link to the program.

$10 add-on to purchase two branded glasses - option of 2x rocks glasses or 2x soda can glasses

In addition to ticket purchases supporting these beloved New Haven businesses and the Shubert Theatre, event organizers are also donating boxes to a local children and family charity.

Tickets: https://shubert.com/shows-events/next-stop-new-haven-at-home-holiday-edition

Step Afrika's Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

December 16, 2020 at 7:30pm

As the world's first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, the Magical Musical Holiday Step Show is a feast for the eyes and ears. Fabulous and furry friends from the Arctic Kingdom - Popper the Penguin along with polar bear twins and Polo, ensure a fun and exciting experience for the entire family!

Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show was recorded live at the Hylton Performing Arts Center and made possible in part due to Step Afrika!'s Virtual Artist-in-Residence with George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing.

Tickets are FREE with registration: https://shubert.com/shows-events/step-afrikas-magical-musical-holiday-step-show

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

December 19, 2020 at 7:00pm

Recorded Live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a holiday mash-up for the entire family. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19tha??Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Tickets begin at $25: https://shubert.com/shows-events/the-hip-hop-nutcracker

Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy at Home

December 23, 2020 at 7:00pm

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with his new Virtual Concert Tour: "Comfort & Joy at Home." Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the Shubert Theatre during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

Tickets begin at $40: https://shubert.com/shows-events/jim-brickman-comfort-and-joy-at-home-virtually

Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical

Streaming now - December 27, 2020 (your ticket provides access to watch during a 48-hour timeframe of your choosing)

Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle - Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions, and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.

The 65-minute musical written by Denise McGowan Tracy, with eight original songs by composer/lyricist Kathleen Butler-Duplessis and McGowan Tracy, is bursting with heartwarming lessons for kids of all ages of the importance of friendship, family, and working hard to make your dreams come true.

Tickets start at $20: https://shubert.com/shows-events/eleanors-very-merry-christmas-wish-the-musical

A Christmas Carol

Streaming now - January 3, 2021

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other-past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentleman's Guide...) plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden (Tony-winning Best Revival - Once on This Island).

Staged exclusively for this production and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

Tickets start at $50: https://shubert.com/shows-events/a-christmas-carol-streaming