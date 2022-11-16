New England Academy of Dance and New England Dance Theatre Present THE NUTCRACKER BALLET Next Month

New England Academy of Dance and New England Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Ballet, featuring The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra. Now in its historic 37th year, a holiday tradition in Fairfield County. For the 5th year in a row, New England Academy of Dance ballerinas will be accompanied by professional dancers to live performances of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, under the direction of Jonathan Yates.

Four full-length performances of the beloved Nutcracker will be danced at the New Canaan High School stage at 11 Farm Road New Canaan, Connecticut 06840

Friday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 p.m.* 6:00 p.m.

Adults $40, Children $35, Seniors $35, Students $35

Children's Interactive Show- Adults $25, Children $15, Seniors $15.

The Nutcracker, a classical two-act ballet based on the story by E.T.A Hoffmann, follows the enchanting journey of young Clara, who receives a Nutcracker as a gift on Christmas Eve. In her vivid, come-to-life dreams, her Nutcracker is transformed into a handsome prince, who leads her on a magical journey through an enchanted forest to his Palace of Sweets where she meets the exquisite Sugar Plum Fairy and the people of the Land of Sweets. This year's production features over 280 young dancers from local areas such as New Canaan, Darien, Wilton, Stamford, Norwalk, Bedford and other communities in the Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Lavish sets and dazzling costumes serve as the backdrop to the extraordinary talent of The Nutcracker cast, comprised of students from the New England Academy of Dance and professional guest artists from New York City. From our youngest dancers performing as Angels for the first time to our most experienced dancers alike, the result is a production that will delight audiences of all ages: a charming story told through precisely executed choreography and set to some of the most stirring music ever composed. "The Nutcracker is always the highlight of our year, it's a truly magical time," says Ginna Ortiz, one of the company's directors. "We are incredibly excited to give our dancers and our audience the opportunity to hear and experience a live performance to this beautiful score."

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jonathan Yates, will perform the individual pieces of music that bring each scene to life. For over 75 years, The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra has been a passionate group of musicians serving Norwalk and its neighboring towns in Fairfield County to provide friends and supporters with the opportunity to explore and discover the joys that professional orchestral music bring. "This historic collaboration makes NEAD's Nutcracker one of the very few to be performed to live music in the entire Northeast" said Jonathan Yates, Music Director. "Our entire thirty-one piece orchestra is looking forward to it."

Seating for NEAD's annual Nutcracker is reserved and tickets are now available online! For ticket sales, please visit our website at www.neadance.com. Tickets will also be able be available at the door at New Canaan High School, with discounted prices for seniors and children.