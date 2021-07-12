New Batch of Connecticut Theaters Receive Shuttered Venue Operator Grants

A new batch of Connecticut venues received Shuttered Venue Operator Grants last week, The Hartford Courant reports. Among the latest theaters receiving federal aid include TheaterWorks Hartford, Sea Tea Comedy Theater, Real Arts Ways and Goodspeed Musicals.

David Byrd, managing director of Goodspeed, says the organization would not be able to reopen without the grant.

"The grant is vital to our recovery," Byrd said. "This is going to be a long road. No light switch is being flipped. This grant is putting the wind in our sails. We are certainly grateful for that support, along with the continued philanthropic support of our members and donors."

Theaters, clubs, promoters and other eligible arts businesses can apply for 45% of the gross revenue they made in 2019, to offset financial losses caused last year by the pandemic.

Full list of recent recipients:

Goodspeed Opera House Foundation, which runs the Goodspeed Opera House as well as workshops, retreats and festivals for creators of new musicals: $2,080,036.

Goodworks Infinity, which runs the Infinity Music Halls in Hartford and Norfolk: $1,913,497.

Powerstation, a production company based in Cheshire: $1,791,317.

Fairfield Theatre Company, the concert venue in Fairfield: $1,402,946.

Riverview Cinemas 8 in Middlebury: $1,394,593.

Eugene O'Neill Memorial Theater Center, which runs the National Playwrights Conference and other theater workshops in Waterford: $1,194,449.

New Haven Center for Performing Arts, which runs College Street Music Hall: $933,221.

Twenty First Century Endeavors, which runs the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport: $799,935.

TheaterWorks, Inc.: $472,651.

The Mark Spector Company, an arts management company in Fairfield: $339,200.

Backstage Manager Inc. in Waterbury: $336,521.

Goodworks Entertainment Group, a live entertainment company in Trumbull, $256,132.

Friends of the Levitt Pavilion in Westport: $158,004.

Sea Tea Improv, which runs improv comedy classes and its own Comedy Theater performance space: $152,871.

Real Art Ways, the Hartford cinema/gallery complex: $70,798.

Cinestudio Inc., the art house cinema on the Trinity College campus: $61,951.

Opera House Players in Enfield: $54,825.

ACT of CT (Daniel C. Levine Productions), professional musical theater in Ridgefield: $53,989.

INSPIRE Inc., a wellness nonprofit in Fairfield: $35,354.

Madison Lyric Stage, which stages operas and musicals in Madison: $19,488.

Sound Drive Productions in Beacon Falls: $17,046.

