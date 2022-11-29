Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Music Theatre of Connecticut To Present HOLIDAY ON BROADWAY

The holiday season brings four cabaret all-stars to Music Theatre of CT for a series of festive and fun performances!

Nov. 29, 2022  

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 36th MainStage Season with a cabaret series entitled, Holiday on Broadway.

The series brings four award-winning cabaret artists to Norwalk for performances featuring holiday hits, Broadway classics, and more! Right in time for this special season, Holiday on Broadway is the perfect outing to celebrate love, joy, and of course, music! Performances are December 9th through December 18th on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Kicking off Holiday on Broadway is Christmas with Lee: Starring David Maiocco as Liberace on December 9th at 8:00pm and December 10th at 2:00pm! Glitz, glamour, music, and holiday fun for the whole family! Come share the joy of the season with Liberace as he tickles the ivories through all your holiday favorites! Internationally acclaimed Liberace Tribute Artist David Maiocco gleefully returns to Music Theater of Connecticut in this holiday extravaganza of feathers, sequins, and dazzling moves on the 88s! David is a two-time Bistro and MAC award winner for musical direction. He appears in Zack Snyder's Oscar winning film Army of the Dead and can be seen in The Paul Lynde Christmas Special - Keep The Yuletide Gay starring Michael Airington as Paul, legendary Joanne Worley, Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, among other special guests streaming on World of Wonders this December 2022.

Following David is Frank Mastrone in Christmas Time Is Here, a collection of holiday favorites, American songbook standards and Broadway classics, on December 10th at 8pm and December 11th at 2pm. Frank is thrilled to be returning after just finishing up the run of MTC's Lend Me A Tenor where he played Tito Merelli. He has appeared on Broadway in Jekyll & Hyde, Saturday Night Fever, CATS, BIG: The Musical, Les Miserables, and was in the original cast of Phantom of the Opera.

The following weekend on December 16th at 8pm and December 17th at 2pm is Winter Wishes/Holiday Dreams with Leslie Orofino. Actress/Singer, Leslie Orofino will be accompanied by award winning pianist Daryl Kojak in Winter Wishes/Holiday Dreams, a life affirming, fun loving, journey with music of Irving Berlin, Don Costa, Dylan, Alberta Hunter, Peggy Lee, Frank Loesser, Johnny Mandel and many others with director, Louis Pietig. Leslie is a Hanson Award winning actress/singer and has appeared across the country from the legendary Algonquin's Oak Room to Napa Valley's Silverado Country Club to sold out audiences. Ms. Orofino and her accompanist or trio perform in theaters, clubs, benefits and private parties with her many critically acclaimed acts.

Rounding out Holiday on Broadway on December 17th at 8pm and December 18th at 2pm is Christmas Memories with Maureen Hamill. A renowned Cabaret singer, director and producer, Maureen Hamill is joined by Mary Richard, Kerry Lambert and Music Director David Harris for a wonderful night of Christmas memories with music from 1940 (The Andrew Sisters), Broadway and Holiday classics. Hamill has performed her one woman show at New York's iconic Tavern on the Green, The West Palm Beach Polo Club, Westport Country Playhouse and The Downtown Cabaret Theater. Hamill has also shared the stage in concert with two of Broadway's leading players James Naughton and Christine Ebersole at the Klein Memorial.

MTC and Actor's Equity Association are committed to a safe and sanitary performance for both the audience and actors alike. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Ticket prices range from $45-$65 plus fees and include a free glass of champagne or soda. Tickets can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/holiday-on-broadway) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.




