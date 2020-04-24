More Artists Announced For LIVING ROOM And GET SAUCED At TheaterWorks

TheaterWorks Hartford announced additional artists today scheduled for their streaming music series LIVING ROOM and chat show GET SAUCED:



LIVING ROOM* Wednesdays @ 7:30 on FB and IG

4.29 Bandits on the Run cool sounds straight outta Brooklyn

5.6 John Cardoza - (Next to Normal 2017)

5.13 Qwes - Hartford's own singer/songwriter

5.20 Leenya Rideout fiddle included (Woody Sez, 2014)

*Sponsored by THE GREATER HARTFORD ARTS COUNCIL



GET SAUCED with Rob Ruggiero Thursdays @ 5:00 on IG

4.30 Debra Jo Rupp (Becoming Dr Ruth, That 70's Show)

5.7 Christianne Noll (Next to Normal 2017)

5.14 20/21 Season Announcement with Taneisha Duggan and Eric Ort

5.21 Melia Bensussen from Hartford Stage and Donna Lynn Hilton from Goodspeed Musicals



LIVING ROOM: Kick back and put your feet up in YOUR living room (or kitchen or bathtub?) Wednesday's at 7:30 as our artists keep the vibe kicking. Artists from around town and/or plucked from our stage play a set streaming live on Instagram and Facebook.



GET SAUCED: Spend a happy hour Thursday's at 5:00 when TWH Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero serves up TheaterWorks memories, good times, and the sauce - live from his kitchen. Featuring super fun special guests .



Stream live on FB (TheaterWorks Hartford) and Instagram (@twhartford.org)



Helpful insights: Facebook Live videos remain on the page indefinitely so you can watch anytime! Instagram Live videos can be viewed for 24 hours after the event ends. Look in the "stories" section to replay.



For more: freddie@twhartford.org





