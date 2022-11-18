Met Opera's THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

The Met Opera's abridged, English-language version of Mozart's musical fairy tale, The Magic Flute, returns to the big screen for the holiday season - with free tickets for children 18 and under!

An encore in HD screening of this family-friendly Met Opera will take place at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4pm. It is presented as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, Underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin and the Xfinity Family Series.

One of the greatest operas ever written, Mozart's timeless classic concerns the search for truth and reason, love and enlightenment. It follows the adventures of Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno on their quest to rescue Pamina. To assist their mission, they are given musical instruments enhanced with magical powers, which they deploy to conquer the trials and tribulations placed in their path towards a deeper understanding of true love and happiness.

This production from 2006 was Met Opera's groundbreaking first-ever Live in HD transmission, with Maestro James Levine conducting Tony Award winner Julie Taymor's imaginative and irresistible production. It features a stellar cast of Met stars including tenor Matthew Polenzani as Tamino, baritone Nathan Gunn as Papageno, and bass René Pape as Sarastro. Adults and children alike will be enchanted by the whimsical humor and breathtaking puppetry of this hit production, presented in a shortened English-language version. Bring the whole family to the Playhouse to enjoy this Mozart classic together at the holiday season!