Met Opera's THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month
The event is on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4pm.
The Met Opera's abridged, English-language version of Mozart's musical fairy tale, The Magic Flute, returns to the big screen for the holiday season - with free tickets for children 18 and under!
An encore in HD screening of this family-friendly Met Opera will take place at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4pm. It is presented as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, Underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin and the Xfinity Family Series.
One of the greatest operas ever written, Mozart's timeless classic concerns the search for truth and reason, love and enlightenment. It follows the adventures of Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno on their quest to rescue Pamina. To assist their mission, they are given musical instruments enhanced with magical powers, which they deploy to conquer the trials and tribulations placed in their path towards a deeper understanding of true love and happiness.
This production from 2006 was Met Opera's groundbreaking first-ever Live in HD transmission, with Maestro James Levine conducting Tony Award winner Julie Taymor's imaginative and irresistible production. It features a stellar cast of Met stars including tenor Matthew Polenzani as Tamino, baritone Nathan Gunn as Papageno, and bass René Pape as Sarastro. Adults and children alike will be enchanted by the whimsical humor and breathtaking puppetry of this hit production, presented in a shortened English-language version. Bring the whole family to the Playhouse to enjoy this Mozart classic together at the holiday season!
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor, singer and Glee favorite, Darren Criss, will make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut to celebrate the holiday season! He'll bring “A Very Darren Crissmas” to Ridgefield for his only Connecticut performance on Friday, December 16 at 8pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.
Town Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny Park
November 17, 2022
The Town Players of New Canaan will present their third production of the 2022-23 season, JOYFUL NOISE, written by Tim Slover and directed by Nancy L. Mayer. The producer is Deborah Burke. The production will run November 18 to December 4 at the Powerhouse Theater at Waveny Park.
Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend
November 17, 2022
Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December
November 17, 2022
The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!
The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3
November 16, 2022
As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.