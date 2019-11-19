Managing Director Matthew J. Pugliese to Depart Connecticut Repertory Theatre in Late November

Matthew Pugliese, who served as Managing Director of Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Executive Producer of the Nutmeg Summer Series, will depart the organization in late November. There will be a search for his replacement. Pugliese will become the Associate Director for the Connecticut Small Business Development Center.

"I enjoyed returning to my alma mater and leading Connecticut Repertory Theatre, where I had my professional beginning as a student. Working alongside Michael Bradford, Vincent Cardinal and Terrence Mann and the entire team at CRT has been a great joy. I'm proud of the work we have done in the past few years to increase the diversity of our offerings, and to provide increased access to the theatre by partnering to provide ASL interpreted performances. I know that art and theatre can change people and change our world. Over the last few years, I've been pulled towards other avenues to make impactful change in our community, and I look forward to new opportunities to do that," said Pugliese.

Pugliese joined Connecticut Repertory Theatre in October 2013 as Interim Managing Director, and later entered the position permanently. In October 2016, following the departure of Artistic Director Vincent Cardinal, he became the Executive Producer of the Nutmeg Summer Series, leading the summer theatre alongside Artistic Director Terrence Mann. During his tenure, Pugliese helped bring notable productions to the stage, including Leslie Uggams' portrayal of Rose in Gypsy (2014), Terrence Mann's reprisal of Javert, a role he originated, in Les Misérables (2015), and Laura Michelle Kelly's turn as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (2019). Pugliese received the School of Fine Arts Public Engagement Award for his part in bringing the Folger Shakespeare Library National Tour of First Folio! to Connecticut in September 2016. He has been active with URTA as a member of the contract negotiation team, and taught in the MFA Arts Administration program. During his tenure CRT presented new work by playwrights Michael Bradford, Tracey Thorne and Jen Silverman.

CRT's Artistic Director, Michael Bradford says, "I have had quite a long history with Matt, first when he was an undergraduate here, later as an actor in a production he directed at the Ivoryton Playhouse and finally here with our work together at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre. In each one of these facets I have thoroughly enjoyed the intelligence and passion, the creativity and the humanity Matt brings to every issue we've addressed and initiative we've embarked upon. Matt's leadership will be sorely missed and we wish him the best in his new position."





