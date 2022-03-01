Madison Lyric Stage Announces 10th Anniversary 2022 Mainstage Season

Madison Lyric Stage announced that its 2022 mainstage will include: a double bill of Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins and Benjamin Britten's Curlew River in May; the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd in June, Stephen Schwartz's musical Pippin in July, and Edward Albee's play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in September.

All four productions, to be directed by Marc Deaton, will be held in a brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House. A 'Raise the Tent' campaign is currently underway to raise funds for the new theater space, with The Madison Foundation serving as the cornerstone partner. Individual donations can be made at madisonlyricstage.org.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our tenth year serving the shoreline community, and we couldn't be more excited to be doing so in a brand-new tent, said Marc Deaton, Artistic Director of Madison Lyric Stage. "Our audiences have told us that they feel most comfortable in an outdoor environment, so we have made a significant investment in our infrastructure, including new lighting and sound equipment, to provide audiences with the best and safest entertainment experience possible."

Money-saving subscriptions are currently available for the four mainstage shows. Individual tickets will be priced at $55, and season ticket bundles are now on-sale for a limited time for $180 (a savings of $40 over the individual ticket price for all four shows) at madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. Subscription purchasers will need to select their dates in advance, but will be able to change them.