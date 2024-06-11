MYSTIC PIZZA Comes to Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the upcoming production of "Mystic Pizza: The Musical," a new addition to its 2024 season lineup and the first-ever production of this new musical in Connecticut! This highly anticipated musical adaptation of the beloved 1988 film will grace the historic stage from June 27th to July 28th, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Performance Schedule:

First Previews: June 27th, 2024

Opening Night: June 28th, 2024

Show Dates: June 27th through July 28th, 2024

Performance Times: Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays—7:30, Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m., Sundays—2 p.m.

Added 2 pm Matinees: Saturday, July 6th, and Saturday, July 20th.

Mystic Pizza brings to life the heartwarming coming-of-age story of three young women navigating love, friendship, and life in the charming coastal town of Mystic, Connecticut. With a book by Sandy Rustin and music and lyrics by some of the greatest pop and rock stars of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Mystic Pizza captures the spirit of the original film while adding a fresh and vibrant twist. Audiences can expect to be swept away by catchy tunes, dynamic choreography, and an endearing narrative that celebrates the essence of small-town life and the bonds that hold us together.

Under the expert direction of celebrated director and choreographer Brian Feehan, the production boasts a stellar cast featuring Broadway veterans and rising stars. Broadway’s Leenya Rideout* (War Horse, Cabaret revival, Company) plays Leona Silva, the owner of Mystic Pizza. Ariella Kvashy* plays the iconic Daisy Arujo, the role that launched the career of Julia Roberts in the original film. Joining her are rising stars Alyssa Giannetti* playing Jo Barboza, and Carina Hernandez, playing Kat Arujo. Will Clark* returns to the Playhouse as Bill Montijo, with Isaac Kueber as Charles Gordon Windsor Jr. and Michael Ferraro* as Tim Travers. Rounding out the female ensemble are Taylor Krebuszewski*, Olivia Fenton, Liv Kurtz, and Johanna Regan Milani. The male ensemble includes Ivoryton favorites Josh Powell*, and Cory Candelet, with Will Pazdziora*, Alex Polzen, and Andrew Johnson. Laura Lynne Gonzalez* is the Stage Manager.

The creative team includes many Ivoryton regulars: Mike Morris will be the Music Director, with scenic design by Cully Long, Lighting by Marcus Abbott, Costumes by Liz Saylor, Props Design by Melissa Titus, and Sound Design by Shyloh-Symone Bailey.

So, what’s the special sauce in Mystic Pizza? It’s got to be the myriad of recognizable favorites from the ‘80s and ‘90s, including ‘Addicted to Love’, ‘Take My Breath Away’, ‘Into the Mystic’, ‘The Power of Love’, ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’, and many more!

Ivoryton Playhouse is proud to produce this story rooted in New England’s culture and heritage. Several events are being planned with the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, including Mystic Day at Ivoryton Playhouse on Wednesday, July 10th. These include ticket giveaways, opportunities for discount tickets, and other joint promotions highlighting the region and the Mystic Pizza restaurant. As a community theater with deep ties to the region, Ivoryton Playhouse is dedicated to showcasing productions that resonate with local audiences while attracting visitors from far and wide.

Tickets for Mystic Pizza are now on sale. They are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please contact the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

About Ivoryton Playhouse: Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. It has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement for many years. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

*These actors appear courtesy of the Actors Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors, and Stage Managers in the United States.

Comments