MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is Coming to the JCC in Sherman This Weekend

Join us at the JCC in Sherman for Valentine's Day weekend as local actors perform Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing". This one weekend only event is directed by Robin Frome of the Sherman Playhouse. Actors and actress include: Gary Blu, Lizzy Booth, Missy Hanlon , Jared Emmanuel, Danny Tarantino, Barbara Boch Blumberg, Jeffrey Bukowski, Tom Mendicino, Tom Heydenburg , Abi Heydenburg , Brian DeToma, Amy Bukowski, Kevin McCarthy , Jeff Rossman, Carolyn McCarthy and Rufus De Ramm The refreshments are BYOB picnic style for general seating at provided tables.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 non-members. To help us better plan for this event, please kindly RSVP by Friday, February 14th. Tables can be reserved for 6-8 people. There is a snow date scheduled for Saturday, February 22 2PM and 8PM.

For more information please visit their website site www.jccinsherman.org. For any questions please call or email us at 860-355-8050 or info@jccinsherman.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You