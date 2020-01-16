MTC MainStage Will Bring SYLVIA, a Modern Romantic Comedy About a Marriage and a Dog, To Fairfield County

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company currently in its 33rd Season, will start the new year off with Sylvia, by A.R. Gurney. Sylvia is a smart, playful, and occasionally gritty comedy about two "empty-nesters" who meet a dog that quickly becomes a bone of contention between them and tests their marriage to a hilarious and touching degree. Sylvia will run February 7th-23rd with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Sylvia introduces us to the characters of Greg and Kate, who have entered the empty-nest time in life and have moved to Manhattan after 20 years in the suburbs. Greg is struggling with being dissatisfied with his job while Kate is excited about her new teaching opportunities and new found freedom. However, life has a way of giving you what you think you don't want and that's when Greg finds Sylvia, a street-smart lab/poodle mix, and brings her home only to promptly become a wedge in Greg and Kate's marriage. Sylvia, while a comedy, has touching moments about relationships, nature, and growing older.

Sylvia features Bethany Fitzgerald (Netflix- Seven Seconds, Long Wharf- The Happy Prince, Playhouse on Park- Chicago (B'way World Award Nom), Ivoryton- Hairspray (B'way World Award Nom)) as Sylvia, Carole Dell'Aquila (TV- Jack Ryan, Bull, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Manhattan Rep- Mother's Peak, Timothy & Mary, Lincoln Center- Bridge to Terabithia) as Kate, Dennis Holland (B'way/N'tl Tour- The Music Man, Peter Pan, West Side Story Centennial World Tour, Playhouse on Park- The Scottsboro Boys) as Greg and Jim Schilling (Film- Soap Dish, Cadillac Mary, and Sean Penn's double in Dead Man Walking, Theatre- Hamlet with Tony Roberts, South Pacific with Jamie Farr, and Westport Country Playhouse's Upper Broadway).

This production is directed by Kevin Connors with stage manager Gary Betsworth. The creative team includes scenic design by Jessie Lizotte, lighting design by RJ Romeo, sound design by Will Atkin, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, and props design by Merrie Deitch.

Ticket prices range from $35-$65. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com or by calling the box office at (203)454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You