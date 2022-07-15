Long Wharf Theatre Appoints Rachel Alderman as Associate Artistic Director

The Tony Award-winning Long Wharf Theatre has announced the appointment of Rachel Alderman as Associate Artistic Director, a leadership position that will further develop the organization's commitment to producing bold, boundary-breaking theatre.

This newly created position will oversee artistic production, new work development, and community partnerships for the organization. Alderman joins Long Wharf Theatre on July 20, 2022 after serving as Artistic Producer at Hartford Stage.

"Rachel is a trailblazing director and producer - from her stunning productions to her work with New Haven's own A Broken Umbrella Theatre, she brings a unique perspective that will help energize Long Wharf as we move forward into our exciting new chapter," said Jacob Padrón, Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre. "There couldn't be anyone better suited to take on this new role, and I look forward to collaborating with her on what's to come."

Working closely with the Artistic and Managing Directors, Alderman will lead the artistic department and provide important guidance on the ongoing cultural transformation work the company is deeply invested in. As the lead producer, she will oversee all artistic programming presented by Long Wharf Theatre, bringing projects to fruition from ideation to execution and spearheading the development of new work.

A key element of Alderman's role will be bolstering the vital work of building relationships with communities throughout New Haven and across the region as part of Long Wharf Theatre's bold, new itinerant model of theatrical production. As part of this work, Alderman will forge new community partnerships while strengthening existing ones.

"I have long admired Long Wharf Theatre for its extraordinary productions and demonstrated

commitment to creative innovation and inclusivity," said Rachel Alderman, incoming Associate Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre. "I am thrilled to join the Long Wharf Theatre leadership team at such a pivotal moment - a moment teeming with opportunity and possibility. What an honor to be of service in a city that I love and am proud to call my home."

"We are so pleased to welcome Rachel to Long Wharf Theatre as we embark on this new journey," said Kit Ingui, Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre. "Rachel's years of experience will anchor us as we continue our long tradition of producing bold, industry-leading work and partner with local organizations to bring our new model to life in the coming seasons."

Industry leaders and former colleagues also praised Alderman's appointment, including Hana Sharif, Artistic Director of Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, who said:

"In my years working with Rachel, she has proven herself to be an extraordinary leader, collaborator, producer and colleague. I applaud Long Wharf Theatre's visionary choice of Rachel to take on this role at such a vitally important moment of transformation and wish her the very best success as she helps the institution continue its inspiring evolution."

Alderman joins Long Wharf Theatre as it prepares to launch its 2022/2023 season, "Everywhere for Everyone," in August with the virtual reading Black Trans Women at the Center and the in-person concert performance of Jelly's Last Jam at 222 Sargent Drive. The season will include the final performances on the Claire Tow Stage and the first under the theatre's new itinerant model, which will see works presented across New Haven.

More information on Long Wharf Theatre's 2022/2023 season can be found here.

About Rachel Alderman

Rachel Alderman (she/her/hers) is a director, producer and co-creator of theater experiences who is fiercely committed to building ensemble onstage and off. She has contributed to the artistic health and growth of Hartford Stage under the leadership of Michael Wilson, Hana Sharif, Darko Tresjnak, Elizabeth Williamson and, most recently, Melia Bensussen. As Artistic Producer, Rachel was an integral part of the leadership team that shepherded Hartford Stage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, producing and creating a variety of virtual and socially distant programming, as well as reopening with the successful Raise the Curtain 2021-22 season. Rachel is a founding ensemble member of the award-winning A Broken Umbrella Theatre with whom she has collectively devised original, site-specific theater inspired by the history of New Haven, CT for over a decade. In 2013, she was awarded the Denham Fellowship from the SDC Foundation in support of Broken Umbrella's celebrated production Freewheelers.

As a director, her work at Hartford Stage includes Lost In Yonkers (co-directed and starring Marsha Mason, nominated for 8 CT Critics Circle Awards), It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (co-directed with Melia Bensussen), A Community Carol (virtual, featuring the artistic contributions of over 80 multi-generational participants), A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas, and Cry It Out.

As Associate Director to Michael Wilson, she traveled to The Alley Theater, Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, The Huntington Theater and The Old Globe. Prior to working at Hartford Stage, Rachel spent 4 seasons at the International Festival of Arts & Ideas and worked with such companies as Collective Consciousness Theater, Elm Shakespeare Company, Emerald City Theatre Company, HartBeat Ensemble and Northlight Theatre.

Rachel is a member of SDC and a graduate of Muhlenberg College. She lives in New Haven with her husband, 2 kids, a dog and (as of this writing) 2 Betta fish. www.rachelalderman.work