Little Theatre of Manchester Announces Auditions for THE FULL MONTY

Open Call AUDITIONS announced for THE FULL MONTY at Little Theatre of Manchester.

Featuring: Music and Lyrics by David Yazbeck, Book by Terrence McNally

After losing his job at a steel factory, Gaz learns that his wife wants to sue him for missed child support payments. Desperate for money, Gaz and his friend Dave decide to create their own male strip-tease act. The two friends recruit four more men, including their former foreman and a security guard . The group promises that their show will succeed because they are willing to go "the Full Monty": completely naked

Director: John Pike; Musical Direction: Kim Aliczi

Performance Dates: August 5-6-7, 12-13-14, and 19-20-21

Rehearsals Begin: June 20, 2022 (approx.)

All Roles Open: 11 men / 9 women / 1 male child - 12 years old.

Most roles require singing but not all.

Audition Location:

Little Theatre of Manchester

177 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040

Audition dates: Wednesday, May 11th: starting at 6:30pm. Thursday, May 12th: starting at 6:30pm

Callback Date: Monday, May 16th: Times to be determined

Audition Requirements:

1. SINGING ROLES: Prepare 1 minute of a contemporary or pop musical theatre song for the primary audition and bring a second selection as a backup. A piano accompanist will be provided. Please do not audition with a song from the show.

2. NON-SINGING ROLES - If you are only interested in a non-singing role, please prepare a one-minute monologue, preferably comic.

3. Wear loose, clothing that is comfortable to move in. (Not everyone will be required to dance.)

4. Bring a headshot and resume if you have one.

5. Bring a list of all potential conflicts including travel, etc. Any conflicts with the posted schedule must be discussed and agreed to by the Director before casting can be confirmed.

__________

Please direct specific questions about audition requirements to: johnpike1@gmail.com

For additional information on the producing organization please go to: www.cheneyhall.org/