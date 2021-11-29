Little Theatre of Manchester Announces 2022 Season

Little Theatre of Manchester, headquartered in Connecticut's oldest operating theatre, announced today the five productions that will comprise its 2022 calendar, the company's 62nd season. The slate of musical and comedy offerings to be presented at Cheney Hall (177 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT) are a welcome return for theatre-lovers and the volunteer-driven organization who have missed the company's high-quality productions during the pandemic shutdown.

The 2022 season lineup is as follows:

Arsenic and Old Lace

by Joseph Kesselring

February 4-20, 2022

This hilarious 1941 comedy was inspired by a string of real-life poisonings in a Windsor, Connecticut boarding house for the elderly! In Arsenic and Old Lace, Abby and Martha Brewster kindly take in and dispose of lonely old men. Their morbid enterprise is interrupted by the arrival of their young nephew Mortimer, whose excitement of his recent engagement is dashed by the discovery of a body in his eccentric aunts' home.

Noises Off

by Michael Frayn

April 1-17, 2022

Back-to-back farces - what could be more fun? British-born playwright Michael Frayn's peerless backstage comedy premiered in 1982, scoring the Olivier Award for Best Play and a Tony Award nomination in the same category. Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

Over the River and Through the Woods

by Joe DiPietro

May 27-June 12, 2022

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy living in New Jersey. He sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he is offered his dream job on the other side of the country. The news doesn't sit so well. Faster than you can say "bada-bing," his loving grandparents start to hatch a scheme to keep their grandchild from moving away. Any family -- particularly an Italian-American one -- will relate to the lengths "their famiglia" will go to for their loved ones.

The Full Monty

Book by Terrence McNally, Music and Lyics by David Yazbeck

August 5-August 21, 2022

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. While spying on a "Girls' Night Out," a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much their wives enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous and out of work, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to "let it all hang out."

In the Heights

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

November 4-20, 2022

How can you go wrong with a rhythmic and energetic musical by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (Water by the Spoonful). In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the Latin and hip-hop sounds of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Each production runs for three weekends with performances on Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Subscriptions are on sale now and are available as a 5-show, 4-show, 3-show or Flex Pass package. New for 2022, Little Theatre of Manchester will be offering all seating on a reserved basis, eliminating the need to arrive at the theatre early. Five-play subscriptions are $89 to $120 with discounts available for Opening Night subscribers, senior citizens, military, and students. For additional package pricing, COVID safety protocols, discount information, and to order your subscription, visit CheneyHall.org or call (860) 647-9824.