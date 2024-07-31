Legacy Theatre to Present SWEET DREAMS: A BEDTIME STORY COMES TO LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Legacy Theatre will continue their 2024 Family Series on Saturday, August 17 with Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story Comes to Life. This fun production for children and families plays at Legacy for one performance only at 10:00 AM. The performance will also be livestreamed for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

Embark on a captivating journey with a young girl as she drifts into a slumber filled with her beloved bedtime stories! Join her as she encounters a hopeful dragon, a wise fairy, and a realm of enchanting creatures. Sail through the clouds on magic ships, gather around a campfire to make smores, and lose yourself in the magic of this extraordinary adventure. This world-premiere musical promises to ignite your imagination and warm your heart from start to finish. Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story Comes to Life is a Legacy Theatre production with book, music, and lyrics by Chelsea Dacey (The Princess and the Pauper, A Princess Tea) and additional songs by Keely Baisden Knudsen, Legacy's Artistic Director and Co-Founder.

The production is set to feature familiar faces to Legacy audiences, including Kiersten Bjork (A Christmas Carol, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Joan Joyce!), Dan Frye (A Christmas Carol, The Play That Goes Wrong, Disney's Beauty and the Beast), and Bella Pacheco Rarick (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), and will introduce Lowie Channell and Epifany Meeks in their Legacy debuts. The production is directed by Lisa DeAngelis (The Princess and the Pauper, A Princess Tea).

Tickets for Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story Comes to Life are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm on non-performance days. For a full schedule of Box Office hours and performances, please visit Legacy's website. Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story Comes to Life is sponsored by Valpak. Legacy Theatre's 2024 Family Series is sponsored by Christensen Landscaping and Morgan Stanley, with generous support from the Seedlings Foundation. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.

