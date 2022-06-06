Legacy Theatre Presents WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY NAUGHTY PETS The Musical (In Concert)

Legacy Theatre, Keely Baisden Knudsen, Artistic Director and Co-Founder, and Julianne Alberty, Managing Director, presents Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical, In Concert! by Wendy Ann Gardner a new musical based on the popular Naughty Naughty Pets franchise featured on Cartoon Network, with books published by Disney's Hyperion Books for Children. First Presented at NYMF 2015 and produced by Seaview Productions, Greg Nobile, and Jana Shea, and continued to be developed in 2019 by Amas Musical Theatre, Donna Trinkoff/Artistic Producer.

The concert, which is open to the public, takes place as part of Legacy Theatre's Family Series on June 11 at 10 am at The Legacy Theatre, located at 128 Thimble Islands Road, Stony Creek, in Branford, Connecticut 06405.

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical concert runs approximately 50 minutes, with 14 songs, and is suitable for all ages. Award-winning director and choreographer, Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Band In Berlin, Big Apple Circus, Anna Karenina, Legs Diamond) directs and choreographs the concert. The creative team includes Stephanie Bianchi (Music Director), Sam Given (Assistant to the Director), and Nikolas George Brown (Production Supervisor).

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets are devastated to learn the building, where they reside, is being sold to a huge New York real estate developer! Their beloved neighborhood is changing, and Hector, the building owner, wants them out! Will the power of pets move the human heart and save the day? Against all odds, Windywoo keeps her family of pets together and learns that a home isn't as important as having someone to come home to. The musical delivers a message of human kindness, love of pets, and the importance of families of all kinds. Windywoo empowers through determination, education, and sense of self by standing up for those she loves and triumphs by bringing all those she encounters together in a joyous celebration of the meaning of a family. This delightful story will appeal to audiences of all ages, with real-world situations, infectious songs, and irreverent humor.