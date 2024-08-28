Laurie Berkner to Return to The Bushnell With Family Concert in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will return to Connecticut with a "Greatest Hits" concert for families on Saturday, March 22 at The Bushnell at 3:00 p.m.. Laurie will also give a special sensory-friendly performance at that morning 11:00 a.m..

“The Bushnell is one of my absolute favorite venues to play,” says Laurie Berkner. “The people there are so welcoming, both from the venue and in the audience. The room for my sensory-friendly show is warm and intimate and the full theater for the afternoon show is grand and beautiful! I can't wait to come back and march like dinosaurs, swim like fish, and jump like Harry the Chipmunk with everyone there!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Waiting for the Elevator" and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." As a special treat, Laurie will also sing some of her newest singles like "Let's Make A Shape," "My Bunny Goes Hop," and "Onyx the Octopus." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads). The show runs approximately 60 – 75 minutes.

Beginning at 10 AM Friday, August 30, tickets can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT. Everyone in attendance must have a ticket. Parents with a child age 1 and below who would like to keep their child seated on their lap during the performance can arrange for a lap ticket by calling the box office after purchasing their party's other seats. VIP Tickets include preferred seating (first few rows) along with an after-show meet and greet and photo opportunity with Laurie.

For her sensory-friendly performance, Laurie Berkner will perform in an environment that has been adapted to provide a welcoming atmosphere for individuals with autism, learning differences, or other sensory and communication needs, so that they and their families may enjoy Laurie's live show together. At a sensory-friendly performance, the concert is performed at the same high quality as always, with the light and sound levels adjusted slightly to create a more sensory-sensitive environment. Volunteers are on hand to assist parents and caregivers, and there are designated quiet areas in the lobby, staffed with autism specialists. Sensory-friendly performances are "shush-free" zones where patrons are free to talk and leave their seats throughout the show.

Most of all, a sensory-friendly performance is a judgment-free environment, where all are welcome to enjoy the show in whatever way they make the experience work for them.

