KING JAMEES to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford has revealed detailed for its 2024-2025 production of King James. The Connecticut premiere of this wonderfully funny and moving new comedy from the mind of Pulitzer Prize-finalist Rajiv Joseph is a celebration of friendship and fandom.

LeBron James was just the hero Cleveland needed. Over 12 years, from LeBron’s rookie season to an NBA Championship, Matt and Shawn eat, sleep, and dream over their love of basketball, while forging a deep bond over their worship of the “King.” This wonderfully funny and remarkably moving new play explores the place that sports occupy in our lives.

“Ever since I first experienced this story live in the New York production, I knew it would find a place in TheaterWorks Hartford’s season. It’s some of the best writing that I’ve encountered. It’s funny, it’s real, it’s moving. It’s also one of the few plays that centers male friendship, and the challenges that come with that,” says Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero on the production. “This season, we’re producing the work of some of the best contemporary writers in America, and King James takes the ‘crown.’ I really think this is on the short list of the best written plays we’ve produced. I cannot wait to share this extraordinary story with our audiences!”

The cast of King James includes George Anthony Richardson (Topdog/Underdog BWAY) and Gregory Perri (Good People BWAY, MTC), both of which will be making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts.

The creative team for King James includes Tony King (assistant director), Sarah Cooney (casting director - Round House Theatre), Luke Cantarella (set design), Danielle Preston (costume design), John Lasiter (lighting design), Kevin L. Alexander (sound design), Lauren Marina (props lead), Naysan Mojgani (dramaturg), Michael Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).

King James runs from January 30 - March 2, 2025. Performances are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission.



Comments