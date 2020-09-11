Johnny Peers And The Muttville Comix Come To The Ridgefield Playhouse

There will be two outdoor performances on the field next to the Playhouse on Sunday, September 27 at 2pm and 4:30pm.

Johnny Peers and The Muttville Comix are back for a side-splitting, tail-wagging canine-inspired comedy show that will have you and your family howling with laughter! The Ridgefield Playhouse and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) are partnering to bring an afternoon of family fun under the "big top" with TWO outdoor performances on the field next to the Playhouse on Sunday, September 27 at 2pm and 4:30pm.

This performance, part of the Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series, features talented dogs that are rescues from pounds and shelters. These talented pooches steal the show and will tickle your funny bone and have you begging for more! This show, which will support The Ridgefield Playhouse and ROAR is sponsored by Quarry Ridge Animal Hospital & Dr. Blaine Langberg Orthodontics.

A Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate, Johnny Peers has been working with dogs since he got his first puppy, Freckles, a Beagle mix, from the Humane Society. Since their debut, the Muttville Comix have appeared on David Letterman and at Disneyland, Busch Gardens, the Big Apple Circus, the Royal Hanneford Circus, even The White House! A show for the dog lover in all of us, it stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters or pounds, like Murphy, the ladder climbing Fox Terrier and Willy, the Border Collie who only answers to "Sir." The 2003 Animal Planet Pet Star Winners, the Providence Journal-Bulletin calls the show, "...a truly funny, slapstick dog act."



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($20 all seats) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once you arrive. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

