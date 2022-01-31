John Scully Shares His 2nd Act Story END OF LIFE DOULA February 23 At Palace Theater

Embracing death seems like it would be the antithesis of a second act, but for retired media executive, John Scully, he has found beauty and meaning in his new calling as an End of Life Doula. Hear him tell his 2ND ACT story on February 23 at 3pm at Waterbury's Palace Theater.

After retiring from a high powered advertising career, Scully, a Watertown, CT native, will share how his mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis was pivotal in the decision to train to become a hospice volunteer, and experience the privilege and beauty of supporting people and their families when end of life is near. Hear what signs were laid out before him and what it took for him to answer the call to his sacred 2ND ACT.

Tickets for Scully's 2ND ACT presentation are $20 and can be purchased at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required. To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/ .