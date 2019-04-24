James Charles Takes the Stage at the Palace

World-famous beauty guru and digital phenomenon James Charles is bringing his SISTERSTOUR (www.sisters-tour.com) to 24 cities across the U.S. this summer, including the Palace Theater Waterbury on June 30.The tour will be in partnership with Right Angle Entertainment. Fans will spend an immersive and interactive evening with Charles to include on-stage beauty tutorials, live music, games, an interactive Q&A session, surprise giveaways and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets for all cities go on sale Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. EST and can be purchased at www.sisters-tour.com. Special VIP meet & greet tickets will be available in very limited quantities. Additional information can be found on Charles' social media platforms at YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

"Hi Sisters! I am so beyond excited for my first ever nationwide tour," says Charles. "Seeing you in person is the reason I do what I do and is truly my favorite part of my job. You are not ready for the jam packed shows we have planned, coming soon to a city near you."

About James Charles

James Charles is a 19 year old makeup artist, social media influencer, and entrepreneur who is shaking up the beauty and digital lifestyle industries. At the age of 16, he began to play with makeup on his Instagram page. His creative and outside the box looks instantly took off, and after a few viral posts James was noticed by major brands in beauty.

Just one year into the cosmetics world, James signed with Covergirl and became the first male face of a mass beauty brand- skyrocketing him to international fame. Over the last three years, he has worked hard to consistently shake the beauty and YouTube industries with colorful looks, original video concepts and a fashion-forward aesthetic.

Aside from beauty, James is also known for his singing voice, personal style which he proliferates through his clothing brand "Sisters Apparel," and his sharp business- and marketing-tuned mind.

About Right Angle Entertainment

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in producing world class shows for influencers and major brands, theatrical tours and concert events live to the stage. RAE's proud roster includes: Markiplier's You're Welcome Tour, David Dobrik's VIEWS tour, Disney Dance Upon a Dream, America's Got Talent Live, Cat & Nat #MomTruths, The Price is Right LIVE, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, among many others. rightangleentertainment.com

