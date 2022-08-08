JOKER Screening And Q&A With Richard Baratta Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse

With news breaking that Lady Gaga has confirmed her role alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie Ã Deux, set for release in 2024, now is the perfect time to revisit the original film and get insight from one of the key players behind the blockbuster, Executive Producer Richard Baratta. The original "Joker" became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering a rare opportunity for fans to not only see the original psychological thriller back on the big screen - but to learn about the business and craft of Hollywood film making from Richard Baratta. On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7pm, The Ridgefield Playhouse will screen "Joker" followed by an exclusive Q&A and discussion with Executive Producer Richard Baratta as part of the Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Film Series, Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series and Joseph Consentino Film Society Series. Joker won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and director. Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar in 2020, and Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir won for best original score. Joker changed the game for comic book films, and proved that box office success and artistic achievement can go hand in hand, as did other films of Barrata's - including The Irishman, five Spider-Man films and The Wolf Of Wall Street. Before the event, fans can enjoy dinner at Tequila Escape (439 Main Street, Ridgefield) and enjoy 10% off your check when you show your ticket! Media sponsor for the event is WLAD 94.1fm/800am. Having begun his musical journey at the age of 12 and diving into the world of movie production, working on over 50 films, Baratta's talents and know-how are unlike any other. Don't miss the opportunity to hear from a Hollywood heavy weight!

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix in this character study of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham City's fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events. Shocking in its originality and intensity, Joker is a game changer for so-called comic book movies.

In 1984, Baratta began his movie career as a location scout for Desperately Seeking Susan, and has steadily built a jaw dropping resume ever since. He has worked on dozens of films in various capacities, including BIG, Awakenings, Donnie Brasco, five Spider-Man films, Across The Universe, Taking of Pelham 123, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many more. In 2018 he was the Executive Producer on the Academy Awards nominated Irishman, and in 2019, he was an executive producer on Todd Phillip's Joker, which ultimately grossed more than $1 billion and won 2 Academy Awards. Baratta is also an accomplished musician whose work received a GRAMMY nomination in 2021.

For more information or to purchase print at home tickets ($15 - $20) go to The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795.