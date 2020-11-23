Ivoryton Playhouse Produces Children's Book ELLA CAPELLA AND THE PINK UMBRELLA

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the opening of its new production - it's not on stage this time but it could be in your library! It's a very special children's book Ella Capella and the Pink Umbrella.

When the pandemic brought the country to its knees and theatres everywhere had to close their doors to the public, the Ivoryton Playhouse began calling their friends and donors for help. The 110 year old building had only shut down productions once before and that was during WWII. Would they find the support they needed to keep the building and the organization afloat until they could reopen their doors again?

"We were very concerned that we would not make it", said Krista May, Managing Director, "And so we started a fund raising campaign to our family of supporters. We were completely overwhelmed by the response. Donations large and small arrived every day and, in the middle of this global catastrophe, it was heart-warming to feel so much love being sent our way. We have the best audience around"

This outpouring of love inspired the book, written by Playhouse Artistic Director, Jacqueline Hubbard and beautifully illustrated by Cully Long, a longtime associate of the Playhouse as a designer and Scenic Design Professor at Weber State University.

Ella Capella is an exceptional elephant who sings and dances and entertains the whole village of Ivoryton until one day a terrible storm threatens to sweep her away. The book celebrates a community that comes together to save Ella the Elephant and make sure she always has a place to sing and dance and tell her stories. The book is dedicated Ivoryton's family of supporters who came together in 2020 and built the boat, made the sandwiches and held the umbrella.

Ella Capella and the Pink Umbrella is written for young children and the young at heart.

You can purchase a copy from our website https://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org/ella-capella-and-her-pink-umbrella-book or by calling the Ivoryton Playhouse at 860 767 9520. Available at local retailers soon.

