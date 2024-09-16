Ivoryton Playhouse Presents ALABAMA STORY This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ivoryton Playhouse will present Alabama Story by Kenneth Jones, running from October 3rd to October 20th, 2024. The play, set in the deep south in the 1960's, tells the true story of Alabama librarian Emily Wheelock Reed, who faces opposition when she refuses to ban a children's book about a black rabbit and a white rabbit who marry, sparking a political firestorm over segregation and censorship.

This exciting production of Alabama Story stars Ivoryton Playhouse's Executive Director Jacqueline Hubbard as the no-nonsense librarian Emily Wheelock Reed. Inspired by Reed's story, Hubbard says of her involvement, “The beauty of this play is the gentleness with which it deals with the topic and the humanity of all the characters involved. It does not devolve into “bad guy/good guy” stereotypes but seeks to understand those who are afraid of change as well as those who embrace the future. On a personal note, I am looking forward to taking on the role of Emily Wheelock Reed and finally realizing a lifelong dream of being a librarian, even if just for a for short weeks!”

Rounding out the cast of memorable characters is Michael Irvin Pollard* as ‘Senator E.W. Higgins,' Allie Seibold* as ‘Lily Whitfield,' Anthony Merchant* as ‘Joshua Moore,' Nicholas Ty Corbin* as ‘Thomas Franklin,' and Daryll Heysham* as ‘Garth Williams,' the brilliant illustrator and author of A Rabbits' Wedding who also illustrated many recognizable titles like Stuart Little and Charlotte's Web.

Ivoryton Playhouse's production of Alabama Story is directed by Todd L. Underwood, with scenic design by Glenn Basset, sound and lighting design by Alan Piotrowicz, costumes by K Duffner, projections by Jessica Drayton, props by Melissa Titus, and audio engineering by Jonathan White.

Ivoryton Playhouse urges audiences to take advantage of this opportunity to experience a story that resonates as deeply now as it did in its historical context. Tickets for Alabama Story are available now, with special rates for groups and students. Don't miss the chance to witness this urgent and inspiring story.

Performance Schedule:

First Previews: October 3rd, 2024

Show Dates: October 4th – 20th, 2024

Performance Times: Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays—7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m. Sundays—2 p.m.



Ticket Information: Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. They can be purchased online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318.

