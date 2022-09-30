Intimacy Coordinator Jamie Monahan Joins Fairfield University as Adjunct Professor

Certified intimacy professional Jamie Monahan (she/her) empowers the next generation of performing artists by creating spaces where creativity can thrive - safely. She will be joining Fairfield University as an adjunct professor.

As an award-winning filmmaker and actress, Monahan initially trained as an Intimacy Coordinator/Director to learn how to safely use intimacy to further plot and character development within her projects.

But as her training and intimacy career progressed, she fell in love with the process - and witnessed first-hand how intimacy work encourages collaboration and creative solutions within all departments of a production.

It's one of the reasons Monahan is so passionate about her newest role: adjunct professor and Intimacy Director at Fairfield University. She'll help students navigate scenes in "Tiny Beautiful Things," "Project X," "Eurydice," "Director's Cut," and an independent play project.

To fully act as an advocate and ally for students, Monahan won't be involved in casting or grading processes. By doing so, actors will have a strong support system and safety net, allowing more room to make unique choices and take creative risks.

"I'm giving the students agency and tools they can use throughout their career," Monahan said. "Not every project students work on after graduating will have an Intimacy Coordinator or Director, so I'm also teaching them how to be a consent-forward artist."

While an intimacy professional is there to guide and empower the production, Monahan notes that, ultimately, the responsibility of consent and safety needs to be shared by everyone involved - actors, directors, writers, producers, and crew.

Monahan is thrilled to be empowering the next generation of artists to safely and professionally tell intimate stories, starting with Fairfield University.

"As a teacher at heart, I believe that education is the key to real change."

ABOUT

Jamie Monahan is an award-winning filmmaker, director, intimacy coordinator, and actress. Jamie executive produced, wrote, directed, and starred in the original sci-fi series LUCID, garnering a Best Pilot nomination at NYC Web Fest, digital distribution from DUST, and acceptance into The Sundance Institute TV Writing program. Her latest project LEGACY, earned finalist status at the Sundance 2020 Episodic Makers Lab and will be premiering in festivals in 2023. Jamie completed Level 1 and 2 of IDC's Intimacy Coordinator training, fostering intimate safe spaces for performers. She is one of five USA Intimacy Coordinators listed on the SAG-AFTRA Intimacy Coordinator Pre-Registry. Jamie was the intimacy coordinator on the short films HEALING TREE, BETTY BITES BACK, and THE BIG 3-OH. She also worked as an intimacy coordinator on the feature film ESCAPING OHIO. Jamie is currently intimacy directing POWERHOUSE Off-Broadway and is looking forward to working with Theatre Fairfield and Fairfield University as the intimacy director for their 2022-2023 season.