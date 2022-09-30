Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Intimacy Coordinator Jamie Monahan Joins Fairfield University as Adjunct Professor

Jamie is currently intimacy directing Powerhouse Off-Broadway.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Intimacy Coordinator Jamie Monahan Joins Fairfield University as Adjunct Professor

Certified intimacy professional Jamie Monahan (she/her) empowers the next generation of performing artists by creating spaces where creativity can thrive - safely. She will be joining Fairfield University as an adjunct professor.

As an award-winning filmmaker and actress, Monahan initially trained as an Intimacy Coordinator/Director to learn how to safely use intimacy to further plot and character development within her projects.

But as her training and intimacy career progressed, she fell in love with the process - and witnessed first-hand how intimacy work encourages collaboration and creative solutions within all departments of a production.

It's one of the reasons Monahan is so passionate about her newest role: adjunct professor and Intimacy Director at Fairfield University. She'll help students navigate scenes in "Tiny Beautiful Things," "Project X," "Eurydice," "Director's Cut," and an independent play project.

To fully act as an advocate and ally for students, Monahan won't be involved in casting or grading processes. By doing so, actors will have a strong support system and safety net, allowing more room to make unique choices and take creative risks.

"I'm giving the students agency and tools they can use throughout their career," Monahan said. "Not every project students work on after graduating will have an Intimacy Coordinator or Director, so I'm also teaching them how to be a consent-forward artist."

While an intimacy professional is there to guide and empower the production, Monahan notes that, ultimately, the responsibility of consent and safety needs to be shared by everyone involved - actors, directors, writers, producers, and crew.

Monahan is thrilled to be empowering the next generation of artists to safely and professionally tell intimate stories, starting with Fairfield University.

"As a teacher at heart, I believe that education is the key to real change."

ABOUT

Jamie Monahan is an award-winning filmmaker, director, intimacy coordinator, and actress. Jamie executive produced, wrote, directed, and starred in the original sci-fi series LUCID, garnering a Best Pilot nomination at NYC Web Fest, digital distribution from DUST, and acceptance into The Sundance Institute TV Writing program. Her latest project LEGACY, earned finalist status at the Sundance 2020 Episodic Makers Lab and will be premiering in festivals in 2023. Jamie completed Level 1 and 2 of IDC's Intimacy Coordinator training, fostering intimate safe spaces for performers. She is one of five USA Intimacy Coordinators listed on the SAG-AFTRA Intimacy Coordinator Pre-Registry. Jamie was the intimacy coordinator on the short films HEALING TREE, BETTY BITES BACK, and THE BIG 3-OH. She also worked as an intimacy coordinator on the feature film ESCAPING OHIO. Jamie is currently intimacy directing POWERHOUSE Off-Broadway and is looking forward to working with Theatre Fairfield and Fairfield University as the intimacy director for their 2022-2023 season.

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG to Launch 2022-23 National Tour Next Month
September 30, 2022

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will launch its 16 city, 2022-2023 National Tour on Oct. 5th in St. Petersburg, FL.  
Off-Broadway Hit THE BOOMER BOYS Boys Musical Brings The Laughs About Aging To The Ridgefield Playhouse, October 9Off-Broadway Hit THE BOOMER BOYS Boys Musical Brings The Laughs About Aging To The Ridgefield Playhouse, October 9
September 29, 2022

If a hilarious night of songs, jokes and stories is on your to-do list, let The Boomer Boys check it off! In this hilarious musical revue, a fun-loving “fat pack” of middle-aged men realizes the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it with your friends.
National Theatre of London's FRANKENSTEIN Starring Benedict Cumberbatch To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse, October 31National Theatre of London's FRANKENSTEIN Starring Benedict Cumberbatch To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse, October 31
September 29, 2022

An imaginative retelling of Mary Shelley's classic novel will thrill and haunt viewers on Halloween night when The Ridgefield Playhouse screens National Theatre of London's Frankenstein on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7pm, as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
Comedian Randy Rainbow Brings THE PINK GLASSES TOUR To The Ridgefield PlayhouseComedian Randy Rainbow Brings THE PINK GLASSES TOUR To The Ridgefield Playhouse
September 29, 2022

Grab your favorite boa - America's favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is taking his act on the road and returning to The Ridgefield Playhouse for two nights on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and Thursday, October 27 at 7:30pm! 
Photos: First Look At CARRIE: THE MUSICAL At The Sherman PlayhousePhotos: First Look At CARRIE: THE MUSICAL At The Sherman Playhouse
September 29, 2022

The Sherman Players will present CARRIE: THE MUSICAL based on Stephen King's classic thriller, opening Friday September 30th at 8:00 p.m. Get a first look at photos here!