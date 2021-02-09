IT'S VALENTINE'S: LET'S MAKE SOME CONNECTIONS at Online

Does the thought of doing improv scare you? Or do you think improv skills aren't necessary for what you do?

Think again and come learn how the same skills used for improv entertainment can help you network and make connections. Join the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women for the next in its lunchtime learning series.

Bridget Brown, owner of StoryMatters, LLC, will show how improv skills can lead to new connections -just in time for Valentine's Day, the super holiday of relationships and connections. The chapter hosts her on Thursday, Feb. 11 on Zoom. The session is free (and open to men), but an RSVP is required to receive the Zoom invitation.

Participants may choose to attend without taking part in the improv games and exercises. Improv is all about improving your connection with people and Bridget will show you how it's done.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-valentines-lets-make-some-people-connections-tickets-133127817887.

Questions? CTChapterLPTW@gmail.com.

About the presenter:

Bridget Killeen Brown is the author of one optioned screenplay, several sitcom scripts and treatments and two one-women shows which she performed at the WomenKind Festival in NYC. Most recently, her full-length play, The Secrets of Brown and White, based on the true story of her family, had a reading at Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Boston, MA. She has a master's degree in directing from Binghamton University and studied acting with William Esper. She is a member of the annual 'Way of the Labyrinth Playwright's Retreat' in Stonington, CT, the Dramatist's Guild, SAG-AFTRA and AEA.

Bridget has worked for three Fortune 500 companies including Monsanto and a small beer company called Anheuser-Busch, she has trained at the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University, is a former Adjunct Instructor in the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Washington University in St Louis where she taught public speaking. She coached scientists in TEDx talks and teaches and uses storytelling and improv in all of her work.

As the owner of StoryMatters, LLC a communications training company, Bridget uses coaches stories out of corporate teams and individuals, especially the ones they didn't know they could tell.