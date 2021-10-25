Holiday Movie Event Announced at the Warner Theatre Next Month

The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the return of its popular HOLIDAY MOVIE EVENT on Saturday, November 27, 2021, and featuring THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL and CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT! Free popcorn will be provided all day, compliments of Elevator Service Company!

At 1:00 pm, the theatre will show the family favorite THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL! Doors will open at 12:00 pm for a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Admission is free! No tickets are required, a line will form under the marquee. This is The Muppets' version of the Dickens holiday classic about a miser who is visited by three ghosts and features Kermit the Frog as the penny-pincher's hardworking and loyal employee. Rated G.

Come back in the evening for the 1945 classic, CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at 7:00 pm. Doors will open at 6:00 pm for a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Tickets for CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT are $5.00. Starring Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan, and Sydney Greenstreet, the story is of a housekeeping-magazine columnist who, as part of a promotional stunt, welcomes a returning war hero into her country estate. The only problem is, she's a klutz in the kitchen. This film is not rated.

For tickets to CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.